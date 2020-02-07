Kingmaker Footwear : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE SHARE AWARD SCHEME
0
02/07/2020 | 05:33am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01170)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO
THE SHARE AWARD SCHEME
Reference is made to the announcement of Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 26 June 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the adoption of the share award scheme (the "Scheme"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings defined in the Announcement.
The Board was informed by the Trustee that, during the period from 29 January 2020 to 7 February 2020, the Trustee purchased a total number of 1,000,000 Shares (the "Share Purchase") on the market to hold on trust for the benefit of the Selected Participants pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Scheme and the Trust Deed. Details of the Shares purchased and held by the Trustee on trust are as follows:
Trade date:
29
January 2020 to 7 February 2020
Settlement date:
31
January 2020 to 11 February 2020
Total number of Shares purchased:
1,000,000 Shares
Percentage of the Shares
approximately 0.146%
purchased to the total number
of Shares in issue as at the date of this
announcement:
Average purchase price of each Share:
approximately HK$0.95
For identification purposes only
1
Total consideration of Shares purchased
approximately HK$948,680
(excluding transaction cost):
Balance of Shares held by the Trustee:
-
prior to the Share Purchase (percentage to
4,100,000 Shares
the total number of Shares in issue as at
0.599%
the date of this announcement)
-
immediately after the Share Purchase
5,100,000 Shares
(percentage to the total number of
0.745%
Shares in issue as at the date of this
announcement)
As at the date of this announcement, no Shares have been awarded to any Selected Participants pursuant to the Scheme. The Board will constantly review and determine at its absolute discretion such number of awarded Shares to be awarded to the Selected Participants under the Scheme with such vesting conditions as the Board may deem appropriate.
By Order of the Board
Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited
Huang Hsiu Duan, Helen
Chairman
Hong Kong, 7 February 2020
As of the date of this announcement, the Board consists of three executive Directors, namely Mdm. HUANG Hsiu Duan, Helen, Mr. WONG Hei Chiu and Mr. CHEN Yi Wu, Ares; three non-executive Directors, namely Mr. CHAN Ho Man, Daniel, Mr. KIMMEL Phillip Brian and Dr. CHOW Wing Kin, Anthony; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. TAM King Ching, Kenny, Mr. YUNG Tse Kwong, Steven and Ms. CHAN Mei Bo, Mabel.
Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 10:32:02 UTC