Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited    1170   BMG5256W1029

KINGMAKER FOOTWEAR HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1170)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingmaker Footwear : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE SHARE AWARD SCHEME

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 05:33am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01170)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO

THE SHARE AWARD SCHEME

Reference is made to the announcement of Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 26 June 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the adoption of the share award scheme (the "Scheme"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings defined in the Announcement.

The Board was informed by the Trustee that, during the period from 29 January 2020 to 7 February 2020, the Trustee purchased a total number of 1,000,000 Shares (the "Share Purchase") on the market to hold on trust for the benefit of the Selected Participants pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Scheme and the Trust Deed. Details of the Shares purchased and held by the Trustee on trust are as follows:

Trade date:

29

January 2020 to 7 February 2020

Settlement date:

31

January 2020 to 11 February 2020

Total number of Shares purchased:

1,000,000 Shares

Percentage of the Shares

approximately 0.146%

purchased to the total number

of Shares in issue as at the date of this

announcement:

Average purchase price of each Share:

approximately HK$0.95

  • For identification purposes only

1

Total consideration of Shares purchased

approximately HK$948,680

(excluding transaction cost):

Balance of Shares held by the Trustee:

-

prior to the Share Purchase (percentage to

4,100,000 Shares

the total number of Shares in issue as at

0.599%

the date of this announcement)

-

immediately after the Share Purchase

5,100,000 Shares

(percentage to the total number of

0.745%

Shares in issue as at the date of this

announcement)

As at the date of this announcement, no Shares have been awarded to any Selected Participants pursuant to the Scheme. The Board will constantly review and determine at its absolute discretion such number of awarded Shares to be awarded to the Selected Participants under the Scheme with such vesting conditions as the Board may deem appropriate.

By Order of the Board

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited

Huang Hsiu Duan, Helen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 February 2020

As of the date of this announcement, the Board consists of three executive Directors, namely Mdm. HUANG Hsiu Duan, Helen, Mr. WONG Hei Chiu and Mr. CHEN Yi Wu, Ares; three non-executive Directors, namely Mr. CHAN Ho Man, Daniel, Mr. KIMMEL Phillip Brian and Dr. CHOW Wing Kin, Anthony; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. TAM King Ching, Kenny, Mr. YUNG Tse Kwong, Steven and Ms. CHAN Mei Bo, Mabel.

2

Disclaimer

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 10:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KINGMAKER FOOTWEAR HOLDING
05:33aKINGMAKER FOOTWEAR : Voluntary announcement share purchase pursuant to the share..
PU
01/31KINGMAKER FOOTWEAR : List of directors and their roles and function
PU
2019KINGMAKER FOOTWEAR : Update on financial assistance to an affiliated company
PU
2019KINGMAKER FOOTWEAR HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2019KINGMAKER FOOTWEAR : Voluntary announcement share purchase pursuant to the share..
PU
2019KINGMAKER FOOTWEAR : Profit warning
PU
2019KINGMAKER FOOTWEAR HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2019KINGMAKER FOOTWEAR HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2019KINGMAKER FOOTWEAR HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018KINGMAKER FOOTWEAR HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 650 M
Chart KINGMAKER FOOTWEAR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGMAKER FOOTWEAR HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,95  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hsiu Duan Huang President, CEO & Executive Director
Ho Man Chan Chairman
Yi-wu Chen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hei Chiu Wong CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Phillip Brian Kimmel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGMAKER FOOTWEAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.06%84
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-3.49%23 447
PUMA SE5.19%12 130
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION13.73%4 962
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-7.79%4 523
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 417
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group