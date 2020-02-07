Kingmaker Footwear : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE SHARE AWARD SCHEME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01170)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO

THE SHARE AWARD SCHEME

Reference is made to the announcement of Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 26 June 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the adoption of the share award scheme (the "Scheme"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings defined in the Announcement.

The Board was informed by the Trustee that, during the period from 29 January 2020 to 7 February 2020, the Trustee purchased a total number of 1,000,000 Shares (the "Share Purchase") on the market to hold on trust for the benefit of the Selected Participants pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Scheme and the Trust Deed. Details of the Shares purchased and held by the Trustee on trust are as follows:

Trade date: 29 January 2020 to 7 February 2020 Settlement date: 31 January 2020 to 11 February 2020 Total number of Shares purchased: 1,000,000 Shares Percentage of the Shares approximately 0.146% purchased to the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement: Average purchase price of each Share: approximately HK$0.95