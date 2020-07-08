Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kingold Jewelry, Inc.    KGJI

KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.

(KGJI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (KGJI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 31, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who Kingold Jewelry, Inc. ("Kingold" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KGJI) securities between March 15, 2018 and June 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Kingold investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On June 29, 2020, multiple news outlets reported that Kingold may have used counterfeit gold as collateral to secure loans from more than a dozen Chinese financial institutions.

On this news, Kingold’s share price fell $0.27 per share, or more than 24%, to close at $0.85 per share on June 29, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Kingold used fake gold as collateral to fraudulently secure loans; (2) that consequently, the Company would face creditor lawsuits and be delisted from the Shanghai Gold Exchange; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kingold securities, you may move the Court no later than August 31, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.
11:01aDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
07/07KGJI BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, : August 28, 2020
BU
07/06KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct F..
AQ
07/02KINGOLD JEWELRY : ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds K..
BU
07/01GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
07/01SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
07/01THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
07/01Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
06/30THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Kingold ..
BU
06/30GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 2 476 M - -
Net income 2018 49,5 M - -
Net Debt 2018 1 996 M - -
P/E ratio 2018 1,05x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 6,34 M 6,34 M -
EV / Sales 2017 1,37x
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 630
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kingold Jewelry, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Hong Jia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yi Huang Chief Financial Officer
Wang Jun Director & General Manager
Guang Chen Independent Director
Io Wai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.-62.68%6
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-16.83%37 975
PANDORA A/S31.09%5 739
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.15.44%3 164
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO., LTD.49.68%2 970
VIVARA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-27.88%933
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group