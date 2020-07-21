Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kingold Jewelry, Inc.    KGJI

KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.

(KGJI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingold Jewelry : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Kingold Jewelry, Inc. Investors of Important August 31 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - KGJI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI) between March 15, 2018 and June 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important August 31, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Kingold investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Kingold class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1891.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kingold used fake gold as collateral to secure loans fraudulently; (2) consequently, Kingold would face creditor lawsuits and be delisted from the Shanghai Gold Exchange; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 31, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1891.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.
02:46pKINGOLD JEWELRY : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Kingold Jewelry, Inc. Invest..
BU
07/14KINGOLD JEWELRY : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financi..
AQ
07/14KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct F..
AQ
07/10KINGOLD JEWELRY : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline ..
BU
07/08DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
07/07KGJI BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, : August 28, 2020
BU
07/06KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct F..
AQ
07/02KINGOLD JEWELRY : ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds K..
BU
07/01GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
07/01SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 2 476 M - -
Net income 2018 49,5 M - -
Net Debt 2018 1 996 M - -
P/E ratio 2018 1,05x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 6,07 M 6,07 M -
EV / Sales 2017 1,37x
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 630
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kingold Jewelry, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Hong Jia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yi Huang Chief Financial Officer
Wang Jun Director & General Manager
Guang Chen Independent Director
Io Wai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.-64.24%6
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-19.51%36 824
PANDORA A/S42.41%6 319
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.24.72%3 350
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO., LTD.55.62%3 054
CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-11.25%725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group