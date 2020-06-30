Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kingold Jewelry, Inc.    KGJI

KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.

(KGJI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (KGJI) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Kingold Jewelry, Inc. ("Kingold" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KGJI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 29, 2020, multiple news outlets reported that Kingold may have used counterfeit gold as collateral to secure loans from more than a dozen Chinese financial institutions.

On this news, Kingold’s share price fell $0.27 per share, or more than 24%, to close at $0.85 per share on June 29, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Kingold securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.
03:16pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingold Jewelry,..
BU
02:58pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Kingold Jewelry, In..
BU
06/29INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
06/29Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kingold J..
BU
06/01KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
06/01KINGOLD JEWELRY : Announces Appointment of Yi Huang as Acting CFO
BU
05/14KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/02KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered..
AQ
03/30KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/12KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 2 476 M - -
Net income 2018 49,5 M - -
Net Debt 2018 1 996 M - -
P/E ratio 2018 1,05x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 9,56 M 9,56 M -
EV / Sales 2017 1,37x
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 630
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kingold Jewelry, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Hong Jia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yi Huang Chief Financial Officer
Wang Jun Director & General Manager
Guang Chen Independent Director
Io Wai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.-43.71%10
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-20.59%35 925
PANDORA A/S23.26%5 371
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.0.44%2 769
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO., LTD.11.61%2 194
VIVARA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-30.19%875
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group