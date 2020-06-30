Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (KGJI) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Kingold Jewelry, Inc. ("Kingold" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KGJI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 29, 2020, multiple news outlets reported that Kingold may have used counterfeit gold as collateral to secure loans from more than a dozen Chinese financial institutions.

On this news, Kingold’s share price fell $0.27 per share, or more than 24%, to close at $0.85 per share on June 29, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Kingold securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

