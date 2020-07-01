Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kingold Jewelry, Inc.    KGJI

KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.

(KGJI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Kingold Jewelry, Inc. Investors (KGJI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 01:52pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Kingold Jewelry, Inc. ("Kingold" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KGJI) securities between March 15, 2018 and June 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Kingold investors have until August 31, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On June 29, 2020, multiple news outlets reported that Kingold may have used counterfeit gold as collateral to secure loans from more than a dozen Chinese financial institutions.

On this news, Kingold’s share price fell $0.27 per share, or more than 24%, to close at $0.85 per share on June 29, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Kingold used fake gold as collateral to fraudulently secure loans; (2) that consequently, the Company would face creditor lawsuits and be delisted from the Shanghai Gold Exchange; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Kingold securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 31, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Kingold securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.
01:52pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
12:01pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
06/30THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Kingold ..
BU
06/30GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
06/30SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
06/30Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingold Jewelry,..
BU
06/30Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Kingold Jewelry, In..
BU
06/29INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
06/29Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kingold J..
BU
06/01KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 2 476 M - -
Net income 2018 49,5 M - -
Net Debt 2018 1 996 M - -
P/E ratio 2018 1,05x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 8,01 M 8,01 M -
EV / Sales 2017 1,37x
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 630
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kingold Jewelry, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Hong Jia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yi Huang Chief Financial Officer
Wang Jun Director & General Manager
Guang Chen Independent Director
Io Wai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.-52.86%8
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-20.54%36 063
PANDORA A/S24.33%5 420
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.1.22%2 793
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO., LTD.16.44%2 294
VIVARA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-27.68%908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group