Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(KC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Apollo-owned cloud company Rackspace shares slumps 19% after Nasdaq debut

08/05/2020 | 12:42pm EDT

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Shares of cloud services firm Rackspace Technology Inc plunged 19% after making their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, as the company owned by Apollo Global Management sold shares to investors in its $703.5 million initial public offering.

The stock was trading at $17.00 on Wednesday, compared with its IPO price of $21.00 per share.

The lacklustre IPO and debut bucked the recent trend of strong appetite from investors for cloud computing companies as the novel coronavirus outbreak drives more businesses to operate digitally and rely on cloud computing for more of their workflow.

Rackspace, which leases server space and helps corporations store and access data in the cloud, sold 33.5 million shares at the bottom end of its target range of $21.00 to $24.00 per share, valuing the company at $4.18 billion, excluding debt.

Cloud companies such as Ncino Inc and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd have seen their share prices more than double since going public earlier this year.

Rackspace had been exploring an IPO for the last two years, but its weak organic growth and large debt due to its $4.3 billion leveraged buyout by Apollo in 2016 and subsequent acquisitions had stopped it from pursuing an IPO earlier.

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the lead underwriters for the IPO.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.78% 51.005 Delayed Quote.-37.24%
KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.95% 38.2 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.26% 10971.805785 Delayed Quote.21.94%
NCINO, INC. 2.33% 77.505 Delayed Quote.0.00%
RACE TECH 1.01% 17 Delayed Quote.0.00%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.78% 203.28 Delayed Quote.-13.28%
Financials
Sales 2020 6 594 M 951 M 951 M
Net income 2020 -1 292 M -186 M -186 M
Net cash 2020 4 254 M 613 M 613 M
P/E ratio 2020 -39,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49 927 M 7 161 M 7 198 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,93x
EV / Sales 2021 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 841
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 249,92 CNY
Last Close Price 272,40 CNY
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target -8,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Lin Wang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun Lei Chairman
Hai Jian He Chief Financial Officer
Shou Zi Chew Director
Tao Zou Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%7 161
ACCENTURE7.87%144 512
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.07%112 517
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.12%112 070
VMWARE, INC.-5.61%60 042
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-21.14%58 785
