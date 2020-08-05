Apollo-owned cloud company Rackspace shares slumps 19% after Nasdaq debut

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Shares of cloud services firm Rackspace
Technology Inc plunged 19% after making their Nasdaq
debut on Wednesday, as the company owned by Apollo Global
Management sold shares to investors in its $703.5 million
initial public offering.
The stock was trading at $17.00 on Wednesday, compared with
its IPO price of $21.00 per share.
The lacklustre IPO and debut bucked the recent trend of
strong appetite from investors for cloud computing companies as
the novel coronavirus outbreak drives more businesses to operate
digitally and rely on cloud computing for more of their
workflow.
Rackspace, which leases server space and helps corporations
store and access data in the cloud, sold 33.5 million shares at
the bottom end of its target range of $21.00 to $24.00 per
share, valuing the company at $4.18 billion, excluding debt.
Cloud companies such as Ncino Inc and Kingsoft
Cloud Holdings Ltd have seen their share prices more than
double since going public earlier this year.
Rackspace had been exploring an IPO for the last two years,
but its weak organic growth and large debt due to its $4.3
billion leveraged buyout by Apollo in 2016 and subsequent
acquisitions had stopped it from pursuing an IPO earlier.
Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the lead
underwriters for the IPO.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy
Caren Daniel)