Kingsoft : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Kingsoft Corporation Limited 金 山 軟 件 有 限 公 司 (Continued into the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 03888) ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 The board ("Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Kingsoft Corporation Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "Kingsoft") for the three months ended 30 September 2019. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS For the three months ended Year- Quarter- 30 September 30 September 30 June on-year on-quarter 2019 2018 2019 Change Change RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 % % (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 2,022,940 1,537,712 1,874,069 32 8 Profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the parent* 36,061 (59,258) (1,415,205) Not Applicable Not Applicable RMB RMB RMB (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Basic earnings/(loss) per share 0.03 (0.04) (1.04) Not Applicable Not Applicable Diluted earnings/(loss) per share 0.03 (0.04) (1.04) Not Applicable Not Applicable * Profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the parent before the effect of share-based compensation costs is RMB80.9 million, RMB(21.6) million and RMB(1,372.4) million for the three months ended 30 September 2019, 30 September 2018 and 30 June 2019, respectively. 1 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS For the three months ended Year- Quarter- 30 September 30 September 30 June on-year on-quarter 2019 2018 2019 Change Change % % Online Games Daily Average Peak Concurrent Users ("ADPCU") 571,992 729,372 680,869 (22) (16) Monthly Average Paying Accounts ("APA") 2,021,129 3,430,132 2,542,271 (41) (20) Year- Quarter- In September In September In June on-year on-quarter 2019 2018 2019 Change Change % % Office Software* Monthly Active Users ("MAU")(Million) 382 287 348 33 10 Office Software products include WPS Office and Kingsoft PowerWord. 2 (1.04) (0.04) (1.04) (0.04) RMB (Unaudited) RMB (Unaudited) The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss, comprehensive income, financial position and cash flows of the Group are listed below: CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the three months ended 30 September 30 September 30 June 2019 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 663,491 Online games 678,349 569,838 Cloud services 976,339 603,272 918,239 Office software and services and others 383,110 256,091 385,992 2,022,940 1,537,712 1,874,069 Cost of revenue (1,200,072) (843,209) (1,159,999) Gross profit 822,868 694,503 714,070 Research and development costs, net (533,898) (514,519) (498,483) Selling and distribution expenses (272,162) (228,109) (241,879) Administrative expenses (124,995) (114,671) (107,450) Share-based compensation costs (60,003) (50,712) (56,979) Other income 46,428 57,310 60,109 Other expenses (10,330) (28,704) (12,409) Operating loss (132,092) (184,902) (143,021) Other losses, net (87,441) (82,868) (1,326,704) Finance income 71,943 90,412 75,119 Finance costs (98,581) (91,712) (99,297) Share of profits and losses of: 8,405 Joint ventures 15,866 8,756 Associates 127,556 27,563 (58,296) Loss before tax (110,210) (225,641) (1,543,443) Income tax expense (28,539) (28,964) (5,143) Loss for the period (138,749) (254,605) (1,548,586) Attributable to: 36,061 Owners of the parent (59,258) (1,415,205) Non-controlling interests (174,810) (195,347) (133,381) (138,749) (254,605) (1,548,586) Earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent Basic Diluted RMB (Unaudited) 0.03 0.03 3 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the three months ended 30 September 30 September 30 June 2019 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (138,749) (254,605) (1,548,586) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be reclassified to profit or

loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 102,253 217,645 41,546 Share of other comprehensive 25,747 income/(loss) of associates (9,088) 39,930 Net other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods 128,000 208,557 81,476 Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in

subsequent periods: Equity investments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income: (26,981) Changes in fair value, net of tax (155,787) (65,510) Share of comprehensive income/(loss) 396 of associates (444) (21,655) Net other comprehensive loss that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (26,585) (156,231) (87,165) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/ (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX 101,415 52,326 (5,689) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (37,334) (202,279) (1,554,275) Attributable to: 148,569 Owners of the parent (19,080) (1,408,634) Non-controlling interests (185,903) (183,199) (145,641) (37,334) (202,279) (1,554,275) 4 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at As at 30 September 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,405,684 Property, plant and equipment 2,036,424 Investment properties 62,864 63,943 Prepaid land lease payments - 288,401 Goodwill - 9,559 Other intangible assets 41,461 56,382 Investments in joint ventures 186,439 155,574 Investments in associates 2,902,866 4,349,397 Equity investments designated at fair value 642,614 through other comprehensive income 746,718 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 122,724 84,044 Right-of-use assets 415,927 - Deferred tax assets 118,758 96,527 Other non-current assets 87,025 83,220 Total non-current assets 6,986,362 7,970,189 CURRENT ASSETS 12,671 Inventories 11,679 Trade receivables 1,906,383 1,184,650 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets 1,152,189 906,383 Equity investments designated at fair value 10,000 through other comprehensive income 10,000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 4,000 - Restricted cash - 98,102 Cash and bank deposits 8,965,435 9,868,809 Total current assets 12,050,678 12,079,623 CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,483,222 Trade payables 947,702 Interest-bearing bank loans 619,678 1,053,393 Other payables and accruals 1,216,318 1,100,560 Deferred revenue 880,654 722,781 Income tax payable 75,750 86,601 Liability component of convertible bonds - 40,171 Lease liabilities 22,549 - Derivative financial instruments 158,725 154,765 Total current liabilities 4,456,896 4,105,973 NET CURRENT ASSETS 7,593,782 7,973,650 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 14,580,144 15,943,839 5 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) As at As at 30 September 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred revenue 53,848 29,661 Deferred tax liabilities 18,917 19,584 Interest-bearing bank loans 125,138 231,224 Lease liabilities 103,807 - Liability component of redeemable convertible preferred shares 3,113,911 2,741,771 Total non-current liabilities 3,415,621 3,022,240 NET ASSETS 11,164,523 12,921,599 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the parent Issued capital 5,316 5,316 Share premium account 2,972,969 2,972,969 Treasury shares (16,295) (18,089) Equity component of convertible bonds - 1,274 Other reserves 8,740,888 10,076,369 11,702,878 13,037,839 Non-controlling interests (538,355) (116,240) TOTAL EQUITY 11,164,523 12,921,599 6 8,980,482 3,592,937 1,150,772 4,236,773 3,859,611 22,772 354,390 (96,480) 293,985 156,885 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the three months ended 30 September 30 September 30 June 2019 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash flows from operating activities 87,465 5,649 Net cash flows from investing activities 532,289 84,476 Net cash flows used in financing activities (1,767) (66,191) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 617,987 23,934 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 4,236,773 3,251,538 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net (43,365) 19,161 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 4,811,395 3,294,633 Non-pledged time deposits with original maturity of over three months when acquired 1,054,823 3,470,998 Principal protected structure deposits with original maturity of over three months when acquired 3,099,217 3,088,571 Cash and bank deposits as stated in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position 8,965,435 9,854,202 7 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. Corporate information The Company was incorporated under the Companies Act of the British Virgin Islands on 20 March 1998. On 15 November 2005, it was redomiciled to the Cayman Islands under the Company Law (2004 revision) of Cayman Islands. The Company's shares (the "Shares") have been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") since 9 October 2007. The Group was principally involved in the following activities: research and development of games, and provision of online games, mobile games and casual game services;

provision of cloud storage and cloud computation services; and

design, research and development and sales and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended 30 September 2019 were approved and authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Board on 13 November 2019. 2. Basis of preparation and significant accounting policies Basis of preparation The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting, issued by International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements as at 31 December 2018. Certain comparative amounts in the interim condensed consolidated financial statement have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation. 8 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) 2. Basis of preparation and significant accounting policies (continued) Significant Accounting Policies The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), except for the adoption of new standards and interpretations effective as at 1 January 2019. The Group has adopted the following new and revised IFRSs for the first time for the current year's financial statements. Amendments to IFRS 9 Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation IFRS 16 Leases Amendments to IAS 19 Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Amendments to IAS 28 Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Annual Improvements 2015 - 2017 Cycle Amendments to a number of IFRSs Other than as explained below regarding the impact of IFRS 16, the adoption of the above new and revised standards has had no significant financial effect on these financial statements. The Group adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method of adoption with the date of initial application of 1 January 2019. Under this method, the standard is applied retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initial adoption as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings at 1 January 2019, and the comparative information for 2018 was not restated and continues to be reported under IAS 17. For those lease contracts whose lease terms end within 12 months as of 1 January 2019, the Group used the exemptions allowed by the standard. The Group has not early adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. 9 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the Three Months Ended 30 September 2019 Revenue Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased 32% year-on-year and 8% quarter-on-quarter to RMB2,022.9 million. Revenue from the online games, cloud services, office software and services and others represented 33%, 48% and 19%, respectively, of the Group's total revenue for the third quarter of 2019. Revenue from these business lines is reported net of intra-group transactions. Revenue from the online games business for the third quarter of 2019 decreased 2% year-on-year and increased 16% quarter-on-quarter to RMB663.5 million. The year-on-year decrease primarily reflected decreased revenue from existing games, partially offset by the revenue contribution from newly released mobile games this year. The quarter-on-quarter increase was mainly due to revenue growth of our flagship game JX Online III PC game with continuous improvements in user experience through constant content updates, and revenue contribution from JX Online III mobile game launched in June 2019. Revenue from the cloud services for the third quarter of 2019 increased 62% year-on-year and 6% quarter-on-quarter to RMB976.3 million. The rapid year-on-year increase was mainly driven by an increase of customer usage from mobile video sector and increased revenue from enterprise cloud. The steady quarter-on-quarter increase was mainly due to revenue growth from enterprise cloud, supported by our progress in expanding into particular industries. Revenue from the office software and services and others for the third quarter of 2019 increased 50% year-on-year and decreased 1% quarter-on-quarter to RMB383.1 million. The year-on-year increase was mainly due to strong growth from value-added services of WPS Office personal edition, driven by enhanced user engagement and increased paid users with more practical functions and high quality resources provided. The slight quarter-on-quarter decrease was primarily due to weak seasonality in the third quarter. Cost of Revenue and Gross Profit Cost of revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased 42% year-on-year and 3% quarter-on-quarter to RMB1,200.1 million. The year-on-year increase was primarily due to higher bandwidth and internet data center ("IDC") cost resulting from increased customer usage of cloud services. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 increased 18% year-on-year and 15% quarter-on-quarter to RMB822.9 million. The Group's gross profit margin decreased by four percentage points year-on- year and increased by three percentage points quarter-on-quarter to 41%. The year-on-year decrease of the gross profit margin was largely due to our change in sales mix. The quarter-on-quarter increase of gross profit margin mainly reflected improved operating efficiency of cloud business. 10 Research and Development ("R&D") Costs, net Net R&D costs for the third quarter of 2019 increased 4% year-on-year and 7% quarter-on-quarter to RMB533.9 million. The increases were mainly due to an increase in personnel related expenses, as we engaged in developing new value-added products and features, as well as new technology. Selling and Distribution Expenses Selling and distribution expenses for the third quarter of 2019 increased 19% year-on-year and 13% quarter-on-quarter to RMB272.2 million. The increases were primarily due to increased spendings on channel and promotional marketing. Administrative Expenses Administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2019 increased 9% year-on-year and 16% quarter- on-quarter to RMB125.0 million. The increases were mainly due to increased professional service fees. Share-based Compensation Costs Share-based compensation costs for the third quarter of 2019 increased 18% year-on-year and 5% quarter-on-quarter to RMB60.0 million. The increases were primarily due to the new grants of awarded shares and options to the selected employees of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Operating Loss before Share-based Compensation Costs Operating loss before share-based compensation costs was RMB72.1 million, RMB134.2 million and RMB86.0 million for the three months ended 30 September 2019, 30 September 2018 and 30 June 2019, respectively. Other Losses, net Net other losses were RMB87.4 million, RMB82.9 million and RMB1,326.7 million for the three months ended 30 September 2019, 30 September 2018 and 30 June 2019, respectively. The losses in the second quarter of 2019 were mainly due to provision for impairment on the carrying value of investments in Cheetah Mobile Inc. ("Cheetah"). 11 Share of Profits and Losses of Associates We recorded share of profits of associates of RMB127.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to share of profits of RMB27.6 million for the third quarter of 2018 and share of losses of RMB58.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in the third quarter of 2019 was mainly because Cheetah recognized a gain on deemed disposal of a subsidiary as a result of the dilution impact of issue of new shares of the subsidiary in this quarter. Income Tax Expense Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019 decreased 1% year-on-year and increased 455% quarter-on-quarter to RMB28.5 million. Profit/(Loss) Attributable to Owners of the Parent As a result of the reasons discussed above, profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB36.1 million for the three months ended 30 September 2019, compared with losses of RMB59.3 million and RMB1,415.2 million for the three months ended 30 September 2018 and 30 June 2019, respectively. Profit/(Loss) Attributable to Owners of the Parent before Share-based Compensation Costs Profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the parent before share-based compensation costs, which is defined as profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the parent excluding the effect of share- based compensation costs attributable to owners of the parent, is a measure supplementary to the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with IFRS. We believe that the profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the parent before share-based compensation costs will enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's operating performance. When assessing our operating performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our profit/(loss) or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with IFRSs. In addition, our profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the parent before share-based compensation costs may not be comparable to similarly titled measures utilized by other companies. Profit attributable to owners of the parent before share-based compensation costs was RMB80.9 million for the three months ended 30 September 2019, compared with losses of RMB21.6 million and RMB1,372.4 million for the three months ended 30 September 2018 and 30 June 2019, respectively. The net profit/(loss) margin excluding the effect of share-based compensation costs was 4%, (1%) and (73%) for the three months ended 30 September 2019, 30 September 2018 and 30 June 2019, respectively. 12 Liquidity and Financial Resource The Group had a strong cash position towards the end of the reporting period. As at 30 September 2019, the Group had major financial resources in the forms of cash and bank deposits amounting to RMB8,965.4 million, which totally represented 47% of the Group's total assets. As at 30 September 2019, the Group's gearing ratio, which represents total liabilities divided by total assets, was 41%, compared to 36% as at 31 December 2018. As at 30 September 2019, the Group had bank loans of RMB214.4 million, US$75.0 million (equivalent to RMB530.4 million). Foreign Currency Risk Management Certain expenses of the Group were denominated in currencies other than RMB. The Directors considered that the Group has certain exposure to foreign currency risks as some of its revenue which is generated from license sales is denominated in foreign currencies, which are US$ and HK$. The Group will monitor any exchange risks closely and hold within appropriate limits. As at 30 September 2019, RMB2,607.5 million of the Group's financial assets were held in deposits denominated in non-RMB currencies. As there are no cost-effective hedges against the fluctuation of RMB, there is a risk that we may experience a loss as a result of any foreign currency exchange rate fluctuation in connection with our deposits and investments. Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities Net cash generated from the operating activities reflects the Group's profit/(loss) for the three- month period mentioned above, as the case maybe, as adjusted for non-cash items, such as depreciation and share-based compensation costs, as well as the effect of changes in certain items of statement of financial position, such as deferred revenue, other payables and accruals. Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB87.5 million, RMB5.6 million and RMB294.0 million for the three months ended 30 September 2019, 30 September 2018 and 30 June 2019, respectively. Capital Expenditures Capital expenditures represent cash payments for acquisition of business, fixed assets and intangible assets. Cash used for capital expenditures was RMB417.8 million, RMB532.4 million and RMB325.0 million for the three months ended 30 September 2019, 30 September 2018 and 30 June 2019, respectively. 13 Management comments Mr. Jun LEI, Chairman of the Company, commented, "Our various businesses continued to show good momentum in the third quarter of 2019. Our flagship JX Online III PC game and JX Online I mobile game maintained their popularity among users and achieved satisfactory revenue growth quarter-on-quarter. Our cloud services business achieved rapid growth, and we officially released a new range of finance cloud solutions to expand our customer portfolio for this segment. Meanwhile, the revenue from the WPS value-added services maintained strong growth and WPS also strengthened its global presence with the international debut of WPS Office 2020 international suite in August 2019. We are glad to see that the listing of Beijing Kingsoft Office Software Inc. (北京金 山辦公軟件股份有限公司) on the science and technology innovation board on the Shanghai Stock Exchange is expected to take place on 18 November 2019." Mr. Tao ZOU, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, added, "Our revenue for the third quarter was RMB2,022.9 million, up 32% year-on-year and 8% quarter-on-quarter. Revenue of cloud services continued to grow rapidly year-on-year, driven by our competitive advantage in mobile videos and the internet market, as well as breakthroughs in the enterprise and government market. In the third quarter, revenue from our flagship JX Online III PC game and JX Online I mobile game increased quarter-on-quarter. On 28 August 2019, we celebrated the 10th anniversary of JX Online III PC game in Xi'an, and shared with our gamers the development outlook on technological innovation, user operation and content creation. Regarding mobile games, we continued to pursue a diversified product strategy, and a new mobile game Double Life World (雙生視界) was launched in Japan on 20 September 2019. The domestic version of the game will be released in the near future. In the fourth quarter, we plan to launch a new expansion pack for JX Online III PC game to provide players with new game content and better experience. Leveraging the Company's leading infrastructure and technology, Kingsoft video cloud successfully supported the live broadcast of the Autohome's "818 Global Car Night Gala" and the "National Day Parade on the PRC's 70th Anniversary Celebration". During the Asia Pacific Content Distribution Network ("CDN") Summit 2019, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Kingsoft Cloud") won the "CDN Leader Award for Top 10 Outstanding Operating Enterprises". In terms of game cloud, together with China Telecom Corporation Limited and Intel Corporation, Kingsoft Cloud jointly released cloud gaming solutions to achieve fast cloud streaming from the player-end. In terms of the finance cloud development, Kingsoft Cloud has achieved a financial ecosystem from the most basic cloud infrastructure construction, by launching full- stack smart finance cloud solutions and Kingsoft Blockchain as a Service ("KBaaS") commercial blockchain platform. "Jinggang Cloud", an industrial cloud platform jointly built by Kingsoft Cloud's government cloud and Ansteel Group Corporation Limited, was recognized as one of the "Top 10 Case Studies in Cloud Migration" in 2019. The Company secured a strategic cooperation with the Xiqing district of Tianjin to jointly develop the "Xiqing Cloud", and with the government of Chibi city and Shuangliu district of Chengdu to build a big data industry ecosystem. Looking to the future, Kingsoft Cloud is committed to empowering enterprise clients in digital transformations across a variety of industries, by leading the integration and innovation of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence ("AI") and other cutting-edge technologies. 14 Our office software and services business continued to show sustained growth. By providing a complete coverage of office use case scenarios, the performance of the personal value-added services of WPS Office remained robust. In addition, we launched a new version of WPS Office for Linux which utilizes its technological capabilities, including knowledge base, AI and data mining. By introducing AI technology into office products, WPS further enhanced user experience and service capabilities on the Linux system. This in turn strengthened our ability to drive our government enterprise business. In term of overseas expansion, we have released the WPS Office 2020 international suite in New Delhi, India on 28 August 2019. As WPS Office's flagship office software suite in overseas market, WPS Office 2020 international suite features a comprehensive suite of functions and services, including pre-built templates and PDF editing, etc. as well as macOS support. Looking ahead, we are committed to provide a variety of cutting-edge office products and services, creating the best office user experience for global customers through technology empowerment." Mr. Jun LEI concluded, "On the whole, we are pleased to achieve a satisfactory performance in the third quarter amid a challenging environment. As we continue to see the convergence of innovation and digital transformation, Kingsoft will maintain its competitive edge in the industry. Looking ahead, we expect our business performance to remain robust, driven by sustainable growth of our cloud services business and office software and services business. We are cautiously confident to meet our 2019 target and endeavour to generate long-term value for our shareholders." By order of the Board Kingsoft Corporation Limited Jun LEI Chairman Hong Kong, 13 November 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Messrs. Tao ZOU and Yuk Keung NG; the Non- executive Directors are Messrs. Jun LEI, Pak Kwan KAU and Chi Ping LAU; the Independent Non-executive Directors are Messrs. Shun Tak WONG, David Yuen Kwan TANG, and Ms. Wenjie WU. 15 Attachments Original document

