Kingsoft Corp : Xiaomi Has Expressed Interest in Subscribing to Unit's ADS Offering

By P.R. Venkat



Kingsoft Corp.'s unit, which is planning an initial public offering in the U.S., has drawn interest for its shares from Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings' plan to raise as much as $450 million from the U.S. listing has also seen interest from investment management company Carmignac Gestion and its affiliates, Kingsoft Corp. said late Monday.

Kingsoft has put a price range of $16 to $18 a piece for a total of 25 million American Depository Shares it plans to sell.

The unit intends to use net proceeds from the IPO to upgrade and expand its infrastructure, and further invest in technology toward artificial intelligence, big data, cloud technologies and internet of things, it said.

