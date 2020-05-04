Log in
Kingsoft Corporation Limited    3888

KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED

(3888)
Kingsoft Corp : Xiaomi Has Expressed Interest in Subscribing to Unit's ADS Offering

05/04/2020

By P.R. Venkat

Kingsoft Corp.'s unit, which is planning an initial public offering in the U.S., has drawn interest for its shares from Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings' plan to raise as much as $450 million from the U.S. listing has also seen interest from investment management company Carmignac Gestion and its affiliates, Kingsoft Corp. said late Monday.

Kingsoft has put a price range of $16 to $18 a piece for a total of 25 million American Depository Shares it plans to sell.

The unit intends to use net proceeds from the IPO to upgrade and expand its infrastructure, and further invest in technology toward artificial intelligence, big data, cloud technologies and internet of things, it said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED 1.13% 26.95 End-of-day quote.-0.19%
XIAOMI CORPORATION -0.78% 10.2 End-of-day quote.-0.78%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 11 856 M
EBIT 2020 234 M
Net income 2020 470 M
Finance 2020 10 796 M
Yield 2020 0,22%
P/E ratio 2020 88,1x
P/E ratio 2021 46,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
EV / Sales2021 1,49x
Capitalization 33 623 M
