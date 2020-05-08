Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Kingsoft Corporation Limited    3888   KYG5264Y1089

KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED

(3888)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingsoft : IPO raises $510 million, in first China IPO in U.S. since virus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 12:57am EDT

By Scott Murdoch and Echo Wang

China's Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd raised $510 million in its U.S initial public offering after pricing its shares at $17 each, its parent company Kingsoft Corp said in a statement.

The cloud service provider had planned to sell 25 million shares but increased the size of the deal to 30 million on Friday, it said.

The deal is the first Chinese IPO in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMIT
12:57aKINGSOFT : IPO raises $510 million, in first China IPO in U.S. since virus outbr..
RE
12:40aKINGSOFT : IPO raises $510 million, in first China IPO in U.S. since virus outbr..
RE
05/04KINGSOFT CORP : Xiaomi Has Expressed Interest in Subscribing to Unit's ADS Offer..
DJ
03/24KINGSOFT : Announces 2019 Annual and Fourth Quarter Results
AQ
03/03KINGSOFT : Voluntary announcement - risk alert on the number of mau of wps docs ..
PU
03/03KINGSOFT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the mo..
PU
02/27INSIDE INFORMATION : Preliminary results of beijing kingsoft office software, in..
PU
02/25POSSIBLE MAJOR TRANSACTION AND DEEME : The proposed spin-off and separate listin..
PU
02/25KINGSOFT : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
02/25KINGSOFT : Form of proxy for use at the extraordinary general meeting to be held..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 11 856 M
EBIT 2020 234 M
Net income 2020 392 M
Finance 2020 10 796 M
Yield 2020 0,21%
P/E ratio 2020 92,8x
P/E ratio 2021 50,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,05x
EV / Sales2021 1,59x
Capitalization 35 089 M
Chart KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kingsoft Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 26,33  CNY
Last Close Price 25,68  CNY
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tao Zou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jun Lei Chairman
Yu Qiang Wu Chief Financial Officer
Yuk Keung Ng CFO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Quan Guo Wang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED-0.53%4 954
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.42%1 384 281
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC49.39%42 685
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.131.92%41 736
SEA LIMITED50.10%28 752
SYNOPSYS INC.14.18%23 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group