Kingsoft : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Kingsoft Corporation Limited

金 山 軟 件 有 限 公 司

(Continued into the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03888)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Kingsoft Corporation Limited (the "Company") will be held at Building D, Xiaomi Campus, No. 33 Xi erqi Middle Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC on Friday, 20 March 2020 at 2:00 p.m. to consider and, if thought fit, passing the following ordinary resolution of the Company. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 26 February 2020 (the "Circular"):

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. THAT:

the spin-off of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (" Kingsoft Cloud "), currently a non- wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and a separate listing of the new shares of Kingsoft Cloud represented by ADSs on either the New York Stock Exchange or National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ) (the " Proposed Spin-off ") be and is hereby approved; and the directors of the Company and/or the directors of Kingsoft Cloud be and are hereby authorised, for and on behalf of the Company and Kingsoft Cloud, to take all steps and do all acts and things as they consider to be necessary, appropriate or expedient in connection with and to implement or give effect to the Proposed Spin-off, including but not limited to the determination of the offer price, and to execute all such other documents, instruments and agreements (including the affixation of the Company's common seal) deemed by them to be incidental to, ancillary to or in connection with the Proposed Spin-off.

By Order of the Board

Kingsoft Corporation Limited

Jun LEI

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 February 2020