MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Kingsoft Corporation Limited    3888

KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED

(3888)
Kingsoft : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

10/28/2019 | 05:17am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited

金 山 軟 件 有 限 公 司

(Continued into the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03888)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Kingsoft Corporation Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 13 November 2019, for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 30 September 2019.

By Order of the Board

Kingsoft Corporation Limited

Jun LEI

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Messrs. Tao ZOU and Yuk Keung NG; the Non-executive Directors are Messrs. Jun LEI, Pak Kwan KAU and Chi Ping LAU; the Independent Non-executive Directors are Messrs. Shun Tak WONG, David Yuen Kwan TANG and Ms. Wenjie WU.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 09:16:06 UTC
