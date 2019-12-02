Kingsoft : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED ISSUE OF SERIES D+ PREFERRED SHARES BY KINGSOFT CLOUD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited

金 山 軟 件 有 限 公 司

(Continued into the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03888)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED ISSUE OF SERIES D+ PREFERRED SHARES

BY KINGSOFT CLOUD

This announcement is made by Kingsoft Corporation Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 12 September 2017, 11 October 2017, 28 December 2017 and 29 January 2018 (the "Announcements") in relation to, among others, the issue of series D preferred convertible shares with par value of US$0.001 per share by Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited ("Kingsoft Cloud", a subsidiary of the Company as at the date of this announcement). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Board hereby announces that, on 2 December 2019, Kingsoft Cloud Group entered into the

share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with Certain KSC Shareholder, the Officer and China Internet Investment Fund ( 中國互聯網投資基金 ( 有限合夥 )) ("CIIF

Investor"), pursuant to which, among others, Kingsoft Cloud as the issuer agreed to issue 55,089,998 series D+ preferred convertible shares with par value of US$0.001 per share (the "Series D+ Preferred Shares") and CIIF Investor as the subscriber agreed to subscribe for 55,089,998 Series D+ Preferred Shares for a consideration of US$50 million (equivalent to approximately HK$391.385 million).

On the assumption that (i) all preferred shares of Kingsoft Cloud are fully converted into the KSC Ordinary Shares based on the conversion ratio of 1:1; and (ii) all shares under the share option scheme and all shares already reserved for issuance under the ESOP (including the trust deed) are issued, upon completion of the transaction contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreement, Kingsoft Cloud will be owned as to approximately 1.8868% by CIIF Investor, and the shareholding of the Company in Kingsoft Cloud will decrease from 49.1251% to 48.1982%. Kingsoft Cloud will remain as the subsidiary of the Company.