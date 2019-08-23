Kingspan : 2019 Interim Results

H1 '19 H1 '18 % change Revenue €m 2,243.1 2,009.9 +12% Trading Profit* €m 230.4 195.3 +18% Trading Margin** 10.3% 9.7% +60bps EPS (cent per share) 93.8 80.7 +16%

*Operating profit before amortisation of intangibles** Operating profit before amortisation of intangibles divided by total revenue

Gene Murtagh, Chief Executive of Kingspan commented:

'We have delivered a record first half with revenue growth in all our business units and a strong trading profit performance. We continue to expand our global production footprint with new facilities under construction in the US, Brazil and Sweden. The near-term outlook is solid although the political uncertainty in the UK, weakness in sterling, and weaker German economy are amongst risks we are monitoring closely.

Alongside today's results, we are also announcing a series of sustainability targets under our Planet Passionate Programme, which builds on the Net Zero Energy journey we started in 2011. Seismic transformations are required to address the growing issue of climate change, and we are committed to delivering on the challenging targets we have set ourselves.'

