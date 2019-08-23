Log in
KINGSPAN GROUP

(KRX)
43.4 EUR   -2.95%
Kingspan : 2019 Interim Results

08/23/2019 | 02:13am EDT
H1 '19 H1 '18 % change
Revenue €m 2,243.1 2,009.9 +12%
Trading Profit* €m 230.4 195.3 +18%
Trading Margin** 10.3% 9.7% +60bps
EPS (cent per share) 93.8 80.7 +16%
*Operating profit before amortisation of intangibles
** Operating profit before amortisation of intangibles divided by total revenue

Gene Murtagh, Chief Executive of Kingspan commented:
'We have delivered a record first half with revenue growth in all our business units and a strong trading profit performance. We continue to expand our global production footprint with new facilities under construction in the US, Brazil and Sweden. The near-term outlook is solid although the political uncertainty in the UK, weakness in sterling, and weaker German economy are amongst risks we are monitoring closely.
Alongside today's results, we are also announcing a series of sustainability targets under our Planet Passionate Programme, which builds on the Net Zero Energy journey we started in 2011. Seismic transformations are required to address the growing issue of climate change, and we are committed to delivering on the challenging targets we have set ourselves.'

For further information contact:
Murray Consultants Tel: +353 (0) 1 4980 300
Douglas Keatinge

Disclaimer

Kingspan Group plc published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 06:12:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 705 M
EBIT 2019 477 M
Net income 2019 369 M
Debt 2019 553 M
Yield 2019 1,08%
P/E ratio 2019 21,4x
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,79x
EV / Sales2020 1,67x
Capitalization 7 848 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 46,09  €
Last Close Price 43,40  €
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
