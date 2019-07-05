Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Kingspan Group    KRX   IE0004927939

KINGSPAN GROUP

(KRX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/05 05:10:54 am
48.52 EUR   -1.30%
04:53aKINGSPAN : Building supplier SIG hit by weak UK construction market
RE
07/02KINGSPAN : wins Wales Environmental Award 2019
PU
07/01KINGSPAN : Corporate Broker Appointment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kingspan : Building supplier SIG hit by weak UK construction market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 04:53am EDT

(Reuters) - Building materials supplier SIG Plc on Friday sounded another warning for Britain's construction industry as it blamed a marked deterioration in activity for lower first half like-for-like sales, sending its shares down as much as 12%.The construction industry in Britain had its worst month in June since the 2009 recession according to the latest PMI data, hit by uncertainties over Britain's exit from the European Union.

UK construction firms have almost a third less work in the pipeline than a year ago, according to an annual survey of subcontractors in June.

"Trading conditions remain challenging in many of the Group's end markets and there has been a marked deterioration in the level of construction activity in the UK as the year has progressed," the company said in a trading update.

Shares in the Sheffield-based company were down 6.3% at 124 pence at 0845 GMT, having recouped some earlier losses.

In the half year to end June, SIG's group like-for-like sales fell 3.8%, with UK and Ireland down 12.7%. Overall group revenue from continuing operations fell 5.7% in the half-year period.

The company stuck to its full-year profit forecast, expecting a stronger second half as it pushes ahead with its restructuring and sale of non-profitable businesses.

SIG said it would sell its German flooring unit, WeGo FloorTec GmbH, to Kingspan Group. After the sale, the company has just one non-core business under review.

"Given SIG has now completed its strategy of walking away from unprofitable customers in distribution, the sequential (like-for-like) deterioration appears to solely reflect underlying market conditions," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

The company is also looking to sell its air purification business, which had revenue of more than 300 million pounds in 2018 on a proforma basis. It reported a 7.7% rise in like-for-like sales in the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Shariq Khan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KINGSPAN GROUP -1.14% 48.6 Delayed Quote.31.51%
SIG PLC -6.04% 124.2 Delayed Quote.20.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINGSPAN GROUP
04:53aKINGSPAN : Building supplier SIG hit by weak UK construction market
RE
07/02KINGSPAN : wins Wales Environmental Award 2019
PU
07/01KINGSPAN : Corporate Broker Appointment
PU
06/19KINGSPAN GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/18KINGSPAN GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/12KINGSPAN : Light + Air set to unveil new headquarters
PU
06/10KINGSPAN : World Oceans Day - Oceans are the lungs of our planet
PU
06/05KINGSPAN GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/04KINGSPAN GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
05/31KINGSPAN GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right..
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 714 M
EBIT 2019 478 M
Net income 2019 369 M
Debt 2019 587 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,01x
EV / Sales2020 1,88x
Capitalization 8 889 M
Chart KINGSPAN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Kingspan Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSPAN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 46,1  €
Last Close Price 49,2  €
Spread / Highest target 5,78%
Spread / Average Target -6,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gene M. Murtagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eugene Murtagh Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey P. Doherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Russell Shiels Executive Director & Divisional President
Peter Wilson Executive Director & MD-Insulation Boards Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGSPAN GROUP31.51%10 105
FORBO HOLDING AG25.27%2 810
TARKETT19.29%1 480
MONALISA GROUP CO LTD--.--%723
DYNASTY CERAMIC PCL--.--%478
ARMSTRONG FLOORING INC-13.43%268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About