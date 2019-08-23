Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Kingspan Group    KRX   IE0004927939

KINGSPAN GROUP

(KRX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 08/22 11:30:14 am
43.4 EUR   -2.95%
02:13aKINGSPAN : Euronext Dublin Market Notice
PU
02:13aKINGSPAN : 2019 Interim Results
PU
08/19KINGSPAN : Block Listing Application
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kingspan : Euronext Dublin Market Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 02:13am EDT

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Admission Notice

KINGSPAN GROUP PLC

LOCATION:

Dublin

DATE:

23rd August 2019

MARKET:

Euronext Dublin

ADMISSION NOTICE

Euronext Dublin approves the admission of the undermentioned securities to listing on the Official List and trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin.

KINGSPAN GROUP PLC

1,000,000 Ordinary SharesEUR 0.13

IE0004927939

Equity

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved

Disclaimer

Kingspan Group plc published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 06:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINGSPAN GROUP
02:13aKINGSPAN : Euronext Dublin Market Notice
PU
02:13aKINGSPAN : 2019 Interim Results
PU
08/19KINGSPAN : Block Listing Application
PU
08/08KINGSPAN GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/11KINGSPAN GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/05KINGSPAN : Building supplier SIG hit by weak UK construction market
RE
07/02KINGSPAN : wins Wales Environmental Award 2019
PU
07/01KINGSPAN : Corporate Broker Appointment
PU
06/30KINGSPAN GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right..
CO
06/19KINGSPAN GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 705 M
EBIT 2019 477 M
Net income 2019 369 M
Debt 2019 553 M
Yield 2019 1,08%
P/E ratio 2019 21,4x
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,79x
EV / Sales2020 1,67x
Capitalization 7 848 M
Chart KINGSPAN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Kingspan Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSPAN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 46,09  €
Last Close Price 43,40  €
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gene M. Murtagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eugene Murtagh Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey P. Doherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Russell Shiels Executive Director & Divisional President
Peter Wilson Executive Director & MD-Insulation Boards Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGSPAN GROUP16.10%8 702
FORBO HOLDING AG2.68%2 388
TARKETT-22.37%970
MONALISA GROUP CO LTD--.--%697
DYNASTY CERAMIC PCL--.--%475
NORCROS PLC13.16%211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group