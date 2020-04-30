Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Kingspan Group    KRX   IE0004927939

KINGSPAN GROUP

(KRX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/30 04:02:53 am
48.05 EUR   -0.31%
03:20aKINGSPAN : Ireland's Kingspan close to breakeven after April sales fall 35%
RE
03:20aKINGSPAN : 1Q Sales Fell on Negative Backlog, Deflationary Pricing
DJ
02:03aKINGSPAN : Trading Update 2020 (Report)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kingspan : Ireland's Kingspan close to breakeven after April sales fall 35%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 03:20am EDT

Kingspan expects to be close to breakeven in the usually highly profitable month of April after sales fell 35% year on year because of the enforced halt to construction activity in many markets, the Irish insulation maker said on Thursday.

The company has sought to offset the collapse in sales by cutting executive pay by 50% and for the rest of its 14,500 staff by 40% for an initial two-month period from April 1.

The company reported a 3% drop in first-quarter sales in a trading update but said the trading context had changed manifestly since the middle of March and it expects the trading pattern to persist through the coming weeks at the very least.

It released only revenue figures for the first quarter and limited its comments on profitablity to April. Kingspan's 2019 core earnings were up 11% at 580 million euros (506.74 million pounds) last year, it reported in February.

The recent sharp drop in sales was because UK construction activity this month has been at less than half the levels in April last year and 80% down in Ireland, with France and southern Europe also "particularly weak".

Markets in the Americas, Germany and parts of Central Europe have been robust, it added.

The UK contributed 19% of last year's revenue, with the rest of Europe accounting for 53% while 21% came from the Americas.

Kingspan said it was difficult to look ahead with "any modicum of certainty" but its market diversification, innovation and balance sheet strength make it well positioned for the longer term.

That included in excess of 1 billion euros of cash on hand and committed undrawn facilities.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KINGSPAN GROUP
03:20aKINGSPAN : Ireland's Kingspan close to breakeven after April sales fall 35%
RE
03:20aKINGSPAN : 1Q Sales Fell on Negative Backlog, Deflationary Pricing
DJ
02:03aKINGSPAN : Trading Update 2020 (Report)
PU
04/21KINGSPAN : UK CMA to Launch In-Depth Probe Into Kingspan's Acquisition of SIG Un..
DJ
04/17KINGSPAN : Statement re AGM
DJ
04/07KINGSPAN : UK Watchdog Sees Competition Issues in Kingspan's Acquisition of SIG ..
DJ
03/26KINGSPAN GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/19KINGSPAN : to cut all pay by 40% for two months - letter
RE
03/19KINGSPAN : Dividend Declaration
PU
02/27KINGSPAN : Annual Report 2019 (Interactive)
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 302 M
EBIT 2020 407 M
Net income 2020 313 M
Debt 2020 452 M
Yield 2020 0,80%
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,13x
EV / Sales2021 1,94x
Capitalization 8 730 M
Chart KINGSPAN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Kingspan Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSPAN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 51,55  €
Last Close Price 48,20  €
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gene M. Murtagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eugene Murtagh Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey P. Doherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Russell Shiels Executive Director & Divisional President
Peter Wilson Executive Director & MD-Insulation Boards Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGSPAN GROUP-11.48%9 477
FORBO HOLDING AG-20.15%2 177
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD-0.04%1 321
TARKETT-37.74%635
DYNASTY CERAMIC1.30%348
NORCROS PLC-39.29%170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group