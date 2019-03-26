Log in
Kingspan : Light + Air makes Germany's Finest Towers Smoke Safe

03/26/2019
Kingspan Light + Air was established in 2016 to bring to life Kingspan's mission of completing the building envelope. By combining their expertise and core competencies in daylighting, natural ventilation and smoke management solutions, the division creates sustainable built environments in the education, commercial, industrial, retail, leisure, residential, healthcare and infrastructure sectors.

In the two years since it was launched, Kingspan Light + Air has expanded both geographically and in terms of its solutions offering. With operations in North America, Great Britain, Ireland and across Continental Europe, Kingspan Light + Air is serving its customers' ever-growing needs, to deliver solutions to complex building projects.

One of the major markets Kingspan Light + Air has expanded into is Germany, through the acquisition of STG-Beikirch- a company with a 30-year plus heritage as a leading manufacturer of smoke pressure, smoke and heat extraction, and controlled natural ventilation systems.

A notable life-saving solution in the STG-Beikirch range is the Smoke Pressure System (SPS). The greatest threat to life in fire-related incidents is not the fire itself, but the smoke generated from burning contents. In the event of a fire, SPS- also known as overpressure ventilation systems- save lives by ensuring escape and rescue routes remain smoke-free for building occupants and firefighters. If a fire occurs, the SPS detects smoke and floods the escape and rescue areas with fresh air, keeping smoke out.

Experience and expertise in SPS solution design and provision has positioned STG-Beikirch as the supplier of choice for smoke management solutions, with key decision makers trusting our ability to make iconic, multi-functional buildings smoke safe for vast volumes of occupants. These projects include the 50,000 m2 Deutsche Börse building in Frankfurt, that houses over 2,000 employees. In the same city, the company has installed solutions in the 16-storey Alpha Rotex complex and the 51-storey Tower 185. While, in Dusseldorf, projects include the Andreas Quartier and Sky Office.

2019 promises to be another busy year for the business, which is now known as Kingspan Light + Air STG, with orders made for SPS installations in some of the most exciting and innovative buildings currently in construction.

These include the 172-metre skyscraper in Frankfurt, designed by architects Magnus Kaminiarz & Cie. The 'Grand Tower', as it will be known, will be Germany's highest residential tower, with 401 residential units.

Another project is the second Roche Tower in Basel which will stand at 205 metres when completed in mid-2022, making it the tallest building in Switzerland. The tower will resemble its predecessor completed in 2015, with an SPS solution again supplied by Kingspan Light + Air STG.

The Kingspan Light + Air STG team look forward to another year collaborating closely with developers, architects, facilities managers and fire protection experts, ensuring they receive best-in-class smoke management solutions that secure the safe escape of building occupants in the event of a fire.

Disclaimer

Kingspan Group plc published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 15:54:07 UTC
