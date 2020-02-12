Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Kingspan Group

KINGSPAN GROUP

(KRX)
News 
News

Kingspan : UK CMA Starts Review Into Kingspan's Acquisition of SIG Unit

02/12/2020 | 02:48am EST

By Ian Walker

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that it has started a review into Kingspan Group PLC's acquisition of Building Solutions (National) Ltd. from SIG PLC.

The regulator said that it will investigate whether the deal will lead to a lessening of competition within any market for goods or services in the U.K.

It has until April 7 to decide whether to refer the deal for a further investigation.

Kingspan announced last October that its panels division was buying Building Solutions from SIG for 37.5 million pounds ($48.5 million).

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walkre@wsj.com

