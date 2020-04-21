Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Kingspan Group    KRX   IE0004927939

KINGSPAN GROUP

(KRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kingspan : UK CMA to Launch In-Depth Probe Into Kingspan's Acquisition of SIG Unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 02:56am EDT

By Ian Walker

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it will launch a phase 2 investigation into Kingspan Group PLC's proposed acquisition of Building Solutions (National) Ltd. from SIG PLC, after they failed to offer any solutions to its concerns over the deal.

The regulator said earlier this month that it had identified competition issues in Kingspan's proposed acquisition and gave the companies until April 16 to offer remedies on the deal. It said at the time that the anticipated acquisition may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition in the U.K. based on the information available at the time.

The regulator said Tuesday that it was informed by the parties on April 16 that they wouldn't offer any undertakings to satisfy its concerns, and that it would now refer the merger for a further in-depth investigation.

Irish building-materials group Kingspan said last October that its panels division was buying Building Solutions from SIG for 37.5 million pounds ($46.7 million).

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KINGSPAN GROUP -2.69% 43.34 Delayed Quote.-18.20%
SIG PLC 9.34% 19.55 Delayed Quote.-83.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KINGSPAN GROUP
02:56aKINGSPAN : UK CMA to Launch In-Depth Probe Into Kingspan's Acquisition of SIG Un..
DJ
04/17KINGSPAN : Statement re AGM
DJ
04/07KINGSPAN : UK Watchdog Sees Competition Issues in Kingspan's Acquisition of SIG ..
DJ
03/26KINGSPAN GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/19KINGSPAN : to cut all pay by 40% for two months - letter
RE
03/19KINGSPAN : Dividend Declaration
PU
02/27KINGSPAN : Annual Report 2019 (Interactive)
PU
02/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: T-Mobile gets what it wants, the new head of HSBC is
02/21KINGSPAN : 2019 Pretax Profit Rose on Higher Sales
DJ
02/21KINGSPAN GROUP : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 364 M
EBIT 2020 416 M
Net income 2020 321 M
Debt 2020 444 M
Yield 2020 0,86%
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,95x
EV / Sales2021 1,77x
Capitalization 8 067 M
Chart KINGSPAN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Kingspan Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSPAN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 51,55  €
Last Close Price 44,54  €
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gene M. Murtagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eugene Murtagh Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey P. Doherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Russell Shiels Executive Director & Divisional President
Peter Wilson Executive Director & MD-Insulation Boards Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGSPAN GROUP-18.20%8 778
FORBO HOLDING AG-23.54%2 087
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD-0.56%1 313
TARKETT-38.37%625
DYNASTY CERAMIC0.65%347
NORCROS PLC-42.50%173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group