Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Kingspan Group plc    KSP   IE0004927939

KINGSPAN GROUP PLC (KSP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kingspan : hero eyes the ‘Super 6' marathons in overcoming Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 06:14am EST

Set to become the first ever lung transplant recipient to complete the 'Super 6' major marathons, David Crosby, who lives close to Kingspan's headquarters in Kingscourt, Ireland, tells an inspiring story of overcoming health uncertainty to achieve his fitness goals.
Having received the shock of being diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) in 2015, David underwent a lung transplant in 2016, only to go on and complete the New York City marathon in 2017. In a truly remarkable recovery, David demonstrated the success of his operation by completing the gruelling course, using his challenge to raise awareness of organ donation and IPF.
Unwilling to stop at this great achievement, David's relentless drive and unbreakable spirit transpired the day after the New York marathon in 2017. While attending a special recognition presentation from the New York marathon, the idea dawned of the Super 6 marathon challenge. David recalls the day, saying:

Disclaimer

Kingspan Group plc published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 11:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
06:14aKINGSPAN : hero eyes the ‘Super 6' marathons in overcoming Idiopathic Pulm..
PU
2018KINGSPAN : named Company of the Year by Business & Finance
PU
2018WORKING BETTER TOGETHER : Locating and Designing the Perfect Co-working Space
PU
2018KINGSPAN : Trading Statement
PU
2018KINGSPAN : Trading Update November 2018
PU
2018KINGSPAN GROUP PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
2018KINGSPAN GROUP PLC : Notices
CO
2018KINGSPAN : and Ulster Rugby extend Partnership
PU
2018KINGSPAN GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting r..
CO
2018KINGSPAN : Access Floors Launches New Finishes
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 360 M
EBIT 2018 428 M
Net income 2018 331 M
Debt 2018 756 M
Yield 2018 1,10%
P/E ratio 2018 21,08
P/E ratio 2019 18,53
EV / Sales 2018 1,77x
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 6 960 M
Chart KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kingspan Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 44,0 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gene M. Murtagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eugene Murtagh Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey P. Doherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Russell Shiels Executive Director & Divisional President
Peter Wilson Executive Director & MD-Insulation Boards Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC4.22%7 977
FORBO HOLDING AG3.19%2 618
TARKETT7.93%1 333
RAS AL KHAIMAH CERAMICS PSC-3.30%432
DYNASTY CERAMIC PCL--.--%411
ARMSTRONG FLOORING INC13.34%346
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.