Kingspan : hero eyes the ‘Super 6' marathons in overcoming Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Set to become the first ever lung transplant recipient to complete the 'Super 6' major marathons, David Crosby, who lives close to Kingspan's headquarters in Kingscourt, Ireland, tells an inspiring story of overcoming health uncertainty to achieve his fitness goals.

Having received the shock of being diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) in 2015, David underwent a lung transplant in 2016, only to go on and complete the New York City marathon in 2017. In a truly remarkable recovery, David demonstrated the success of his operation by completing the gruelling course, using his challenge to raise awareness of organ donation and IPF.

Unwilling to stop at this great achievement, David's relentless drive and unbreakable spirit transpired the day after the New York marathon in 2017. While attending a special recognition presentation from the New York marathon, the idea dawned of the Super 6 marathon challenge. David recalls the day, saying: