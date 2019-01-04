Kingston Financial : 04/01/2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31 December 2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedKingston Financial Group Limited 4 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1031

Description : Kingston Financial Par value No. of ordinary (State Authorised share capital shares currency) (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month HK$0.02 HK$495,000,000.00 N/A HK$0.02 HK$495,000,000.00 Description : N / A Par value No. of ordinary (State Authorised share capital shares currency) (State currency)

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N / A

24,750,000,000

N/A

24,750,000,000

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N /A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N /A

Description : N / A Par value (State Authorised share capital currency) (State currency) HK$0.02 HK$105,000,000.00 N/A HK$0.02 HK$105,000,000.00 Description : N / A Par value No. of other (State Authorised share capital classes of shares currency) (State currency)

No. of preference shares

5,250,000,000

N/A

5,250,000,000

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$600,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

13,614,480,666

N / A

N / A

N / A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

NIL

N / A

Balance at close of the month

13,614,480,666

N / AN / A

N / AN / A

N / AIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option

Scheme Exercise price: HK$

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. Share Option

Scheme Exercise price: HK$

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3. Share Option

Scheme Exercise price: HK$

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)Movement during the monthGrantedN/AExercisedCancelledLapsedN/A

N/A

N/A

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

N / AN / AN / A

N / A

N / A

N / A

NILNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

N / A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency Nominal value atof nominal value

close of preceding month

Exercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer issued which may be during the issued pursuant month thereto as at close of the month pursuant thereto

1.

N / A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

N / A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3

N / A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

N / A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N / A

N / A

N / A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of Amount at closeClass and descriptionamount outstandingof preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1. Convertible Preference

Shares

HK$ N/A

3,000,000,000

N/A

3,000,000,000

0

3,750,000,000

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))Ordinary HK$0.80

(22/03/2011)

2.

N / A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

N / A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

N / A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)