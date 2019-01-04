Kingston Financial : 04/01/2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31 December 2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedKingston Financial Group Limited 4 January 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
1031
|
Description :
|
Kingston Financial
|
Par value
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State Authorised share capital
|
shares
|
currency) (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
|
HK$0.02
|
HK$495,000,000.00
|
N/A
|
HK$0.02
|
HK$495,000,000.00
|
Description :
|
N / A
|
Par value
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
Authorised share capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N / A
24,750,000,000
N/A
24,750,000,000
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N /A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N /A
Description :
|
N / A
|
Par value
|
(State
|
Authorised share capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$0.02
|
HK$105,000,000.00
|
N/A
|
HK$0.02
|
HK$105,000,000.00
|
Description :
|
N / A
|
Par value
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
Authorised share capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
No. of preference shares
5,250,000,000
N/A
5,250,000,000
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$600,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
13,614,480,666
N / A
N / A
N / A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
NIL
N / A
Balance at close of the month
13,614,480,666
N / AN / A
N / AN / A
N / AIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share Option
Scheme Exercise price: HK$
(
/
/
)Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2. Share Option
Scheme Exercise price: HK$
(
/
/
)Ordinary shares (Note 1)
3. Share Option
Scheme Exercise price: HK$
(
/
/
)Ordinary shares (Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)Movement during the monthGrantedN/AExercisedCancelledLapsedN/A
N/A
N/A
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
N / AN / AN / A
NILNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
N / A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency Nominal value atof nominal value
close of preceding month
Exercised during the month
Nominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of issuer
|
issuer issued
|
which may be
|
during the
|
issued pursuant
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
1.
N / A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
N / A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3
N / A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
N / A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of Amount at closeClass and descriptionamount outstandingof preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
1. Convertible Preference
Shares
HK$ N/A
3,000,000,000
N/A
3,000,000,000
0
3,750,000,000
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))Ordinary HK$0.80
(22/03/2011)
2.
N / A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
N / A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
N / A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N / A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N / A
|
(Other class)
|
N / A