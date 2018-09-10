Log in
KINGSTON RESOURCES LTD
Kingston Resources Limited Exploration Drilling Resumes at Livingstone

09/10/2018 | 03:35am CEST
Exploration Drilling Resumes at Livingstone

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Kingston Resources Limited (ASX:KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed at the Livingstone Gold Project, northwest of Meekatharra in Western Australia. Contractors mobilised to site last week and commenced drilling up to 9,000m of RC and air-core holes intended to extend and infill mineralisation identified in the previous round of reconnaissance drilling.

Highlights

- 9,000m program to be drilled following up on recent exploration success

- Priority target is the Kingsley prospect

The first priority of this campaign will be to extend and infill mineralisation along the Kingsley prospect, where the last round of drilling identified grade along a strike length of 2km with results including 5m @ 6.56g/t Au(see Note below). Holes will also be drilled at the Drake and Dampier prospects to further define both areas.

Kingston's Managing Director Andrew Corbett commented: "After receiving the excellent results from our last round of drilling at Livingstone we are excited to be back drilling the project. The initial target, Kingsley, is located within the Livingstone's Find area which is our biggest geochemical target. We've only properly tested a relatively small part of it and it's already generated some great results."

The Company expects to have first assays in October.

Note: ASX announcement 21 August 2018

To view figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/C4C7D289



About Kingston Resources Limited:

Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 49% of the Misima Gold Project and is earning in to 70%.

In addition, Kingston owns 75% of the Livingstone Gold Project which holds a 50koz resource and is the site of a number of high grade historic intersections.



Source:

Kingston Resources Limited



Contact:

Kingston Resources Limited
T: +61-2-8021-7492
E: info@kingstonresources.com.au
WWW: www.kingstonresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
