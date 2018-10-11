Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Kingston Resources Ltd    KSN   AU000000KSN7

KINGSTON RESOURCES LTD (KSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kingston Resources Limited Livingstone Drilling Intercepts Significant Gold Mineralisation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 01:15am CEST
Livingstone Drilling Intercepts Significant Gold Mineralisation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Kingston Resources Limited (ASX:KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to report new assays from follow-up drilling at the 75% owned Livingstone Gold Project in Western Australia.

Highlights

- More highly encouraging assays confirm the broad potential of the discovery.

- Shallow intersections from Kingsley prospect include:

o 20m @ 2.94g/t Au from 4m in KLAC159

o 8m @ 3.03g/t Au from 12m in KLAC174

- Assays pending on 76 further holes from the Kingsley, Drake and Dampier prospects

Initial assays of 4m composite samples have been received from the first 30 of 76 holes at the Kingsley prospect (see Figure 1 in link below). Highlights include:

- 20m @ 2.94g/t Au from 4m in KLAC159

- 16m @ 1.25g/t Au from 128m in KLAC153

- 8m @ 3.03g/t Au from 12m in KLAC174

- 12m @ 1.65g/t Au from 48m in KLAC160

- 8m @ 1.58g/t Au from 36m & 8m @ 1.63g/t Au from 68m in KLAC164

- 16m @ 1.33g/t Au from 32m, including 4m @ 2.36g/t Au in KLAC168

This drilling on the western side of the Kingsley prospect adds definition to approximately 550m of strike. These early, very positive assay results indicate a number of sub-parallel mineralised lodes striking west-northwest and dipping steeply to the south, while remaining open at depth.

The current program consisted of 106 holes for approximately 8,000m covering the Kingsley, Dampier and Drake prospects. Assays are pending for the remaining holes across the three prospects including holes covering an additional 350m of untested strike west of previous drilling at Kingsley.

Kingston Resources Limited Managing Director, Andrew Corbett said: "Kingsley is shaping up as a highly mineralised series of structures over a large strike area, and it is delivering a great deal of added value to our 75%-owned Livingstone project in Western Australia. With assays pending from 76 more holes we look forward to reporting further results on this exciting discovery shortly."

To view tables and figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8K646EH8



About Kingston Resources Limited:

Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 70% of the Misima Gold Project.

In addition, Kingston owns 75% of the Livingstone Gold Project, WA which holds a 50koz resource and is the site of ongoing exploration and a number of high-grade historic intersections.



Source:

Kingston Resources Limited



Contact:

Kingston Resources Limited
T: +61-2-8021-7492
E: info@kingstonresources.com.au
WWW: www.kingstonresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINGSTON RESOURCES LTD
01:15aKingston Resources Limited Livingstone Drilling Intercepts Significant Gold ..
AW
01:12aKINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : KSN) Livingstone Drilling Intercepts Significa..
AQ
09/26Kingston Resources Limited Visible Gold at Ginamwamwa
AW
09/17Kingston Resources Limited High-grade Auger Results Highlight Potential at M..
AW
09/10Kingston Resources Limited Completes 70% Earn-in of 2.8 Moz Au Misima Projec..
AW
09/10Kingston Resources Limited Annual Report to Shareholders
AW
09/10KINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : KSN) Annual Report to Shareholders
AQ
09/10Kingston Resources Limited Exploration Drilling Resumes at Livingstone
AW
09/10KINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : KSN) Exploration Drilling Resumes at Livingsto..
AQ
08/30KINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : KSN) Completion of Sale of Northern Territory ..
AQ
More news
Chart KINGSTON RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Kingston Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSTON RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Corbett Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anthony Samuel Wehby Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Drew Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Paterson Technical Director
Stuart Rechner Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGSTON RESOURCES LTD10.00%0
BHP BILLITON PLC7.78%124 060
BHP BILLITON LIMITED17.11%124 060
RIO TINTO-3.77%87 292
RIO TINTO LIMITED3.83%87 292
ANGLO AMERICAN9.22%31 116
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.