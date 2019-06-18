Log in
Kingstone : GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds Kingstone Companies, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – KINS

06/18/2019 | 07:04pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) from March 14, 2018 through April 29, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 12, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Kingstone investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Kingstone class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1602.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kingstone did not adequately follow industry best practices related to claims handling; (2) Kingstone did not record sufficient claims reserves; (3) Kingstone lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about Kingstone’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 12, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1602.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 5,00 M
Net income 2019 4,74 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,81%
P/E ratio 2019 18,89
P/E ratio 2020 7,07
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capitalization 89,5 M
Managers
NameTitle
Dale Allen Thatcher Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Barry B. Goldstein Chairman & President
Victor J. Brodsky CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Jay M. Haft Independent Director
Floyd R. Tupper Secretary & Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC-47.94%96
AON PLC29.89%43 799
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON23.98%23 012
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.19.00%15 854
BROWN & BROWN, INC.19.09%9 008
STEADFAST GROUP LTD24.36%1 700
