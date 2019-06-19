Kingstone : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 12, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (“Kingstone” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KINS) investors who purchased securities between March 14, 2018 and April 29, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On April 29, 2019, the Company disclosed a $2.5 million charge to its claims case reserves and a $2.5 million charge to its IBNR reserves, based on a “comprehensive review of [the Company’s] claims operations.” As a result of the charges, the Company “expects to end the full year with a combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses of 88% to 91% and catastrophe losses of 4 to 5 points.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.07 per share, more than 15%, to close at $11.61 per share on April 30, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company did not adequately follow industry best practices related to claims handling; (2) that, as a result, the Company did not record sufficient claims reserves; (3) that the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

