Kingstone : Schedules 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results and Conference Call

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the “Company” or
“Kingstone”), a multi-line property and casualty insurance holding
company, announced today that it will hold its 2018 fourth quarter and
year ended December 31, 2018 financial results conference call for
analysts and investors on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern
Time. The earnings announcement is scheduled for release shortly after
the stock markets close on the previous day, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
The details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:
|
Date:
|
|
|
Thursday, March 14, 2019
|
Time:
|
|
|
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|
|
Access by conference call:
|
Domestic callers:
|
|
|
877-407-3105
|
International callers:
|
|
|
201-493-6794
|
|
|
|
Access by webcast:
The call will be simultaneously webcast
over the internet and can be accessed via the following: link fifteen
minutes prior to call: Kingstone
Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast
The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.
About Kingstone Companies, Inc.
Kingstone is a property and casualty insurance holding company whose
principal operating subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, is
domiciled in the State of New York. Kingstone is a multi-line carrier
writing business exclusively through retail and wholesale agents and
brokers. Kingstone is licensed in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania,
Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and
Texas. Kingstone offers property and casualty insurance products to
individuals and small businesses primarily in New York, New Jersey,
Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005690/en/