KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC

KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC (KINS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 01/22 06:26:03 pm
15.4300 USD   -2.40%
2018KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC : quaterly earnings release
2017KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC : annual earnings release
Kingstone : Schedules 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results and Conference Call

01/22/2019 | 12:01pm EST

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the “Company” or “Kingstone”), a multi-line property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it will hold its 2018 fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 financial results conference call for analysts and investors on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings announcement is scheduled for release shortly after the stock markets close on the previous day, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

The details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date:     Thursday, March 14, 2019
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
 
Access by conference call:
Domestic callers:     877-407-3105
International callers: 201-493-6794
 

Access by webcast:
The call will be simultaneously webcast over the internet and can be accessed via the following: link fifteen minutes prior to call: Kingstone Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast

The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, is domiciled in the State of New York. Kingstone is a multi-line carrier writing business exclusively through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. Kingstone is licensed in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Texas. Kingstone offers property and casualty insurance products to individuals and small businesses primarily in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 120 M
EBIT 2018 9 700 M
Net income 2018 7,33 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,53%
P/E ratio 2018 23,42
P/E ratio 2019 10,90
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capitalization 170 M
Managers
NameTitle
Dale Allen Thatcher Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Barry B. Goldstein Chairman & President
Victor J. Brodsky CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Jay M. Haft Independent Director
Floyd R. Tupper Secretary & Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC-10.63%170
AON PLC6.23%37 189
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON4.48%20 616
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO0.96%13 666
BROWN & BROWN, INC.3.92%7 997
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP0.63%5 364
