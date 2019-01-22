Kingstone : Schedules 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results and Conference Call

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the “Company” or “Kingstone”), a multi-line property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it will hold its 2018 fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 financial results conference call for analysts and investors on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings announcement is scheduled for release shortly after the stock markets close on the previous day, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

The details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2019 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Access by conference call: Domestic callers: 877-407-3105 International callers: 201-493-6794

Access by webcast:

The call will be simultaneously webcast over the internet and can be accessed via the following: link fifteen minutes prior to call: Kingstone Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast

The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, is domiciled in the State of New York. Kingstone is a multi-line carrier writing business exclusively through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. Kingstone is licensed in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Texas. Kingstone offers property and casualty insurance products to individuals and small businesses primarily in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005690/en/