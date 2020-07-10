Log in
KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.

(KINS)
News 


Kingstone : Schedules 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

07/10/2020 | 10:04am EDT

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: KINS) (the “Company” or “Kingstone”), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it will hold its 2020 Second Quarter financial results conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings announcement is scheduled for release shortly after the stock markets close on the previous day, Thursday, August 6, 2020.

The details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date:

Friday, August 7, 2020

Time:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

 

 

Access by conference call:

 

Domestic callers:

877-407-3105

International callers:

201-493-6794

Access by webcast:
The call will be simultaneously webcast over the internet and can be accessed via the following: link fifteen minutes prior to call: Kingstone Q2 2020 Financial Results Conference Call.

The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.
Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company (“KICO”). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 108 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,85 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -29,4x
Yield 2020 3,60%
Capitalization 53,4 M 53,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kingstone Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,00 $
Last Close Price 5,00 $
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry B. Goldstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Meryl S. Golden Chief Operating Officer & Director
Victor J. Brodsky Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Sriram Seshadri Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Floyd R. Tupper Secretary & Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.-35.48%53
AON PLC-6.64%44 937
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-1.45%25 621
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.3.30%18 505
BROWN & BROWN, INC.3.60%11 591
EHEALTH, INC.12.08%2 758
