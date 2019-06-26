Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kingstone Companies Inc    KINS

KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC

(KINS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 06:26pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between March 14, 2018 and April 29, 2019. Kingstone offers property and casualty insurance products through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO").

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/kingstone-companies-inc/

Kingstone Companies Failed to Record Sufficient Claims Reserves

According to the complaint, throughout the relevant period, Kingstone continually affirmed the company's internal control over financial reporting in its quarterly financial reports to the SEC for the full 2018 year. However, these reports proved to be materially false and misleading as they failed to disclose that Kingstone was not adequately following best practices for claims handling, which resulted in the company failing to record sufficient claims reserves. The lack of adequate control over financial reporting became clear in April 2019, when Kingstone had a $2.5 million charge to its IBNR reserves, based on a "comprehensive review of [the Company's] claims operations." As a result of the charges, the company expected to end the full year "with a combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses of 88% to 91% and catastrophe losses of 4 to 5 points" and reduced its full year 2019 revenue guidance. On this news, the company's share price fell $2.07, over 15%, to close at $11.61 per share, and continues to fall.

Kingstone Companies Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Check out Stock Watch, our free investment monitoring program for shareholders.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC
06:26pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) Misled Shareholders Accord..
BU
06/20DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
06/19KINGSTONE : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the..
BU
06/18KINGSTONE : GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds Kingstone Companies, Inc...
BU
06/17FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
06/14Rosen, a Top Ranked Law Firm, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Law..
BU
06/14IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
06/13Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
06/13The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ki..
BU
06/12KINGSTONE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action on Behalf ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 5,00 M
Net income 2019 4,74 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,70%
P/E ratio 2019 19,34
P/E ratio 2020 7,24
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 91,6 M
Chart KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC
Duration : Period :
Kingstone Companies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,0 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dale Allen Thatcher Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Barry B. Goldstein Chairman & President
Victor J. Brodsky CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Jay M. Haft Independent Director
Floyd R. Tupper Secretary & Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC-51.84%92
AON PLC32.95%46 481
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON26.64%24 853
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.16.96%15 969
BROWN & BROWN, INC.20.36%9 355
STEADFAST GROUP LTD21.82%1 856
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About