Kingwell : Letter to Registered Shareholders - Notification of Publication of Corporate Communication and Change Request Form

KINGWELL GROUP LIMITED

京維集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

（Stock Code 股份代號：1195）

18 September 2019

Dear Shareholders,

Kingwell Group Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of Circular and Proxy Form (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at kingwell.todayir.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of the

Current Corporate Communication is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication through the Company's website or

the Stock Exchange's website.

For shareholders who choose or are deemed to have consented to access the Company's Corporate Communications(Note) published on the website of the Company in place of receiving printed copies if for any reason any shareholder has difficulty accessing the Current Corporate Communication posted on the website of the Company, or if you want to receive another printed language version of the Current Corporate Communication (if applicable), the Company will promptly, upon your request, send you the Current Corporate Communication in printed version free of charge. Please make your request in

written to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email at kingwell.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

You are entitled to change your choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Company's future Corporate Communications by giving reasonable prior notice in writing or by completing, signing and returning the Change Request Form on the reverse side of this letter by post or hand delivery to the Company c/o the Share Registrar by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form and need not to affix a stamp when returning if posted in Hong Kong, otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp, or by email to kingwell.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at kingwell.todayir.comor the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or send an email to kingwell.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By order of the Board

Kingwell Group Limited

Mu Dongsheng

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications mean any document(s) including, but not limited to, (a) directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of auditor's report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form.

各 位 股 東 ：

京 維 集 團 有 限 公 司 （ 「 本 公 司 」 ）

通 函 及 代 表 委 任 表 格 （ 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」 ） 之 發 布 通 知

本公司的本次公司通訊文件的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站（kingwell.todayir.com）及香港聯合交易所有限公司（ 「 聯交所」 ） 網站

www.hkexnews.hk ），或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ） 。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 或 在 聯交所網站瀏覽有關文 件 。

（ 附 註 ）

凡 已 選 擇 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 瀏 覽 在 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 之 本 公 司 的 公 司 通 訊 文 件 以 代 替 收 取 印 刷 本 之 股 東 ， 若 因 任 何 理 由 在 瀏 覽 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 之 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 上 遇 到 困 難 ， 或 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ） ， 本 公 司 將 於 收 到 閣 下 之 要 求 後 ， 立 即 免 費 寄 發 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 印 刷 本 予 閣 下 。 請 把 上 述 要 求 以 書 面 寄 回 本 公 司 透 過 本 公 司 之 股 份

登 記 處 「香 港 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 」（ 「 股 份 登 記 處 」 ） ， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 或 以 電 郵 發 送 至 kingwell.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

閣 下 有 權 透 過 股 份 登 記 處 給 予 本 公 司 合 理 時 間 的 書 面 通 知 或 通 過 填 妥 及 簽 署 本 函 背 面 的 變 更 申 請 表 格 ， 並 將 其 寄 回 或 親 身 交 回 本 公 司 透 過 股 份 登 記 處 ， 以 更 改 閣 下 收 取 本 公 司 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件 所 選 擇 的 語 言 版 本 及 ╱ 或 收 取 方 式 ， 倘若 閣下在香港投寄，

可 使 用 變 更 申 請 表 格 底 部 的 郵 寄 標 籤 將 其 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ， 或 以 電 郵 發 送 至 kingwell.ecom@computershare.com.hk。變 更 申 請 表 格 亦可 於本 公 司網站 （kingwell.todayir.com）或 聯交所 網站 （www.hkexnews.hk）內下

載。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正辦公時間內致電股份登記處電話熱線( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 或 電 郵 至 kingwell.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

承董事會命

京維集團有限公司

主席

穆東升

二 零 一 九 年 九 月 十 八 日

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告及年度賬目（連同核數師報告之副本），以及財務摘要報告（如適用）；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)；(c) 會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

18092019 SINH 1 0