Kingwell : Letter to Registered Shareholders - Notification of Publication of Corporate Communication and Change Request Form

KINGWELL GROUP LIMITED
京維集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）
（Stock Code 股份代號：1195）
18 September 2019
Dear Shareholders,
Kingwell Group Limited (the "Company")
- Notice of Publication of Circular and Proxy Form (the "Current Corporate Communication")
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at kingwell.todayir.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of the
Current Corporate Communication is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication through the Company's website or
the Stock Exchange's website.
For shareholders who choose or are deemed to have consented to access the Company's Corporate Communications(Note) published on the website of the Company in place of receiving printed copies if for any reason any shareholder has difficulty accessing the Current Corporate Communication posted on the website of the Company, or if you want to receive another printed language version of the Current Corporate Communication (if applicable), the Company will promptly, upon your request, send you the Current Corporate Communication in printed version free of charge. Please make your request in
written to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email at kingwell.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
You are entitled to change your choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Company's future Corporate Communications by giving reasonable prior notice in writing or by completing, signing and returning the Change Request Form on the reverse side of this letter by post or hand delivery to the Company c/o the Share Registrar by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form and need not to affix a stamp when returning if posted in Hong Kong, otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp, or by email to kingwell.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at kingwell.todayir.comor the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.
If you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or send an email to kingwell.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
By order of the Board
Kingwell Group Limited
Mu Dongsheng
Chairman
Note: Corporate Communications mean any document(s) including, but not limited to, (a) directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of auditor's report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form.
各 位 股 東 ：
京 維 集 團 有 限 公 司 （ 「 本 公 司 」 ）
-
通 函 及 代 表 委 任 表 格 （ 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」 ） 之 發 布 通 知
本公司的本次公司通訊文件的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站（kingwell.todayir.com）及香港聯合交易所有限公司（ 「 聯交所」 ） 網站
-
www.hkexnews.hk），或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ） 。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 或 在 聯交所網站瀏覽有關文 件。
（ 附 註 ）
凡 已 選 擇 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 瀏 覽 在 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 之 本 公 司 的 公 司 通 訊 文 件 以 代 替 收 取 印 刷 本 之 股 東 ， 若 因 任 何 理 由 在 瀏 覽 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 之 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 上 遇 到 困 難 ， 或 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ） ， 本 公 司 將 於 收 到 閣 下 之 要 求 後 ， 立 即 免 費 寄 發 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 印 刷 本 予 閣 下 。 請 把 上 述 要 求 以 書 面 寄 回 本 公 司 透 過 本 公 司 之 股 份
登 記 處 「香 港 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 」（ 「 股 份 登 記 處 」 ） ， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 或 以 電 郵 發 送 至 kingwell.ecom@computershare.com.hk。
閣 下 有 權 透 過 股 份 登 記 處 給 予 本 公 司 合 理 時 間 的 書 面 通 知 或 通 過 填 妥 及 簽 署 本 函 背 面 的 變 更 申 請 表 格 ， 並 將 其 寄 回 或 親 身 交 回 本 公 司 透 過 股 份 登 記 處 ， 以 更 改 閣 下 收 取 本 公 司 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件 所 選 擇 的 語 言 版 本 及 ╱ 或 收 取 方 式 ， 倘若 閣下在香港投寄，
可 使 用 變 更 申 請 表 格 底 部 的 郵 寄 標 籤 將 其 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ， 或 以 電 郵 發 送 至 kingwell.ecom@computershare.com.hk。變 更 申 請 表 格 亦可 於本 公 司網站 （kingwell.todayir.com）或 聯交所 網站 （www.hkexnews.hk）內下
載。
如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正辦公時間內致電股份登記處電話熱線( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 或 電 郵 至 kingwell.ecom@computershare.com.hk。
承董事會命
京維集團有限公司
主席
穆東升
二 零 一 九 年 九 月 十 八 日
附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告及年度賬目（連同核數師報告之副本），以及財務摘要報告（如適用）；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)；(c) 會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。
Shareholder Name and Address:
股東的姓名及地址：
Change Request Form 變更申請表格
To: Kingwell Group Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 1195)
c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,
183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
-
: 京維集團有限公司（「公司」） （股份代號：1195）
經香港證券登記有限公司
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M 樓
I/We would like to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of all future corporate communications* of the Company ("Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below:
本人／吾等現欲更改以下列方式收取 貴公司日後之所有公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）之語言版本及/或收取方式：
(Please mark（X）in ONLY ONE of the following boxes) （請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）
to access the website version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; and receive a printed notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website; OR
瀏覽在本公司網站發出所有日後公司通訊文件之網上版本，以代替收取印刷本，並收取公司通訊文件已在本公司網站刊發的通知函印刷本；或
to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或
to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
同時收取所有日後公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。
|
Name(s) of shareholder(s)#
|
|
Date
|
股東姓名#
|
|
日期
|
(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)
|
|
|
Shareholder(s) registered address
|
|
|
股東的登記地址
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact telephone number
|
|
Signature(s)
|
聯絡電話號碼
|
|
簽署
-
You are required to fill in the details if you download this Change Request Form from the websites of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
-
假如 閣下從本公司或香港聯合交易所有限公司網站下載本變更申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。
Notes 備註:
-
P lease co mplet e all your det ails clear ly.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料 。
-
I f your shares are held in jo int names, t he shar eho lder whose name st ands fir st on the regist er of member s of t he Co mpany in respect of t he jo int ho lding should sign on t his Change Request For m in order to be valid.
如屬聯名股東，則 本變更申請表格須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持 有股份之其姓名位列首位的 股東簽署，方為有效。
3. Any for m wit h more t han one box mar ked (X), wit h no box marked (X), wit h no signat ure or ot herwise incorrect ly co mp let ed will be vo id. 如任何在本表格作出超過一項「X」選擇、或未有作出「X」 選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正 確，則本 變更 申請表格 將會作廢。
4. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communication s to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you notify otherwise by reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email at kingwell.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
上述指示適用於日後向本公司股東發出的所有公司通訊文件，直至 閣下發出合理時間的書面通知予本公司透過本公司股份登記處「香港證券登記有限公司」（地址為香港灣
仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓）或以電郵發送至 kingwell.ecom@computershare.com.hk另作選擇為止。
5. Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of language and / or means of rec eipt of Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar (at the above address) or by email to kingwell.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
股東有權隨時發出合理時間的書面通知予本公司透過本公司股份登記處（上述地址）或以電郵發送至kingwell.ecom@computershare.com.hk，以更改有關公司通訊文件的語言版本 及/或收取方式。
6. For t he avo idance o f doubt , we do not accept any specia l inst ruct ions wr it t en on t his Change Request For m.
為免存疑，任何在本變更申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理 。
* Corporate Communications mean any document(s) including, but not limited to, (a) directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) n otice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form.
公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告及年度賬目（連同核數師報告之副本）, 以及財務摘要報告（如適用）；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任格。
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
