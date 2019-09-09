Kingwell : SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 35% INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KINGWELL GROUP LIMITED

京 維 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1195)

SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

THE DISPOSAL OF 35% INTERESTS IN

THE TARGET COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcements of Kingwell Group Limited (the "Company") dated 21 June 2019, 12 July 2019, 26 July 2019, 7 August 2019, 16 August 2019 and 6 September 2019 in respect of the proposed disposal of 35% equity interests in an associate (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless the context requires otherwise.

SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

On 9 September 2019, the Company and the Purchaser entered into the second supplemental agreement to the Sale and Purchase Agreement (as amended by the Supplemental Agreement) (the "Second Supplemental Agreement").

Pursuant to the Second Supplemental Agreement, in addition to the Conditions set out in the Announcements, the Completion shall only take place after the Consideration of RMB53.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$60.4 million) had been received by the Company in full.

Save as disclosed above, all other terms of the Share Purchase Agreement (as amended by the Supplemental Agreement) shall remain unchanged and in full force and effect.