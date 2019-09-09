Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Kingwell Group Ltd    1195   KYG5267M1015

KINGWELL GROUP LTD

(1195)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/06
0.09 HKD   +12.50%
05:27aKINGWELL : Second supplemental agreement major transaction in relation to the disposal of 35% interests in the target company
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingwell : SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 35% INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 05:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KINGWELL GROUP LIMITED

京 維 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1195)

SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

THE DISPOSAL OF 35% INTERESTS IN

THE TARGET COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcements of Kingwell Group Limited (the "Company") dated 21 June 2019, 12 July 2019, 26 July 2019, 7 August 2019, 16 August 2019 and 6 September 2019 in respect of the proposed disposal of 35% equity interests in an associate (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless the context requires otherwise.

SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

On 9 September 2019, the Company and the Purchaser entered into the second supplemental agreement to the Sale and Purchase Agreement (as amended by the Supplemental Agreement) (the "Second Supplemental Agreement").

Pursuant to the Second Supplemental Agreement, in addition to the Conditions set out in the Announcements, the Completion shall only take place after the Consideration of RMB53.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$60.4 million) had been received by the Company in full.

Save as disclosed above, all other terms of the Share Purchase Agreement (as amended by the Supplemental Agreement) shall remain unchanged and in full force and effect.

- 1 -

The Directors consider that the terms of the Second Supplemental Agreement are fair and reasonable and the entering into of the Second Supplemental Agreement is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

By Order of the Board

Kingwell Group Limited

Mu Dongsheng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Mu Dongsheng and Mr. Sze Ming Yee as executive Directors, Mr. Cheung Chuen, Mr. Ling Aiwen and Mr. Lu Lin as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Kingwell Group Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 09:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINGWELL GROUP LTD
05:27aKINGWELL : Second supplemental agreement major transaction in relation to the di..
PU
03/04KINGWELL : to buy carpark spaces at RMB28m
AQ
02/28KINGWELL : interim loss narrows to RMB5.37m
AQ
2018KINGWELL : year loss narrows to RMB19.8m; no div
AQ
More news
Chart KINGWELL GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Kingwell Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGWELL GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Dong Sheng Mu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chuen Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Yee Sze Executive Director
Ai Wen Ling Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Wei Han Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGWELL GROUP LTD60.71%31
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%18 966
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS19.17%13 714
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION140.19%10 587
SHENNAN CIRCUITS CO LTD--.--%6 734
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.3.09%6 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group