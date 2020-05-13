Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.    KNSA   BMG5269C1010

KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS, LTD.

(KNSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 11:13pm EDT

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (“Kiniksa,” “we,” and “our”) announced today the pricing of its public offering of 2,400,000 of its Class A common shares at a public offering price of $18.25 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Kiniksa from this offering, together with the proceeds from the sale of 1,600,000 Class A1 common shares at the public offering price in a concurrent private placement, before fees and estimated expenses, are expected to be $73,000,000. In addition, Kiniksa has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 360,000 additional Class A common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The public offering is expected to close on May 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. All of the Class A common shares are being offered by Kiniksa.

Kiniksa intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering and the concurrent private placement to advance the clinical development of its product candidates, to fund other research and development activities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the public offering. Wedbush Securities Inc. and JMP Securities LLC are acting as co-managers for the public offering.

Kiniksa has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the public offering to which this communication relates, which was declared effective on June 10, 2019. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents Kiniksa has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Kiniksa and the public offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov.

A final prospectus supplement related to the public offering (including the accompanying prospectus) will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or via email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: (866) 803-9204, or via email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department, or via email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s clinical stage product candidates, rilonacept, mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. These pipeline assets are designed to modulate immunological signaling pathways that are implicated across a spectrum of diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.  All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the public offering and the concurrent private placement and our intended use of any net proceeds from the public offering and concurrent private placement.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates or expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to global economic or market conditions, volatility in the share price of our Class A common shares, changes in our operating plan or funding requirements and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. 

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020, the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the public offering (when available) and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s plans, estimates or expectations  as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Every Second Counts!™ 

Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact
Mark Ragosa | mragosa@kiniksa.com | (781) 430-8289

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS, L
05:13pKiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Announces Proposed Public Offering
GL
05/11Kiniksa Reports Data for Mavrilimumab in COVID-19 Pneumonia and Hyperinflamma..
GL
04/28Kiniksa Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Co..
GL
04/22Kiniksa Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Vixarelimab (KPL-716) in Prurigo ..
GL
03/30Kiniksa Highlights Phase 2 Study Data Showing the Corticosteroid-Sparing Effe..
GL
02/26Kiniksa Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results and Highl..
GL
01/13Kiniksa Announces Pipeline Progress and Reiterates 2020 Clinical Data Readout..
GL
2019KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS : Kite in Mavrilimumab Collaboration
DJ
2019Kite and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Announce Clinical Collaboration Evaluating I..
GL
2019Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conf..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -149 M
Net income 2020 -128 M
Finance 2020 26,6 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,12x
P/E ratio 2021 -7,39x
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 50,1x
Capitalization 1 060 M
Chart KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS, L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 29,50  $
Last Close Price 18,99  $
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanj K. Patel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Beetham Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & EVP-Operations
John F. Paolini Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Annalisa D'Andrea Chief Scientific Officer
Dave Nichols Senior VP-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS, LTD.71.70%1 179
GILEAD SCIENCES19.96%97 778
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS26.27%71 682
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS48.49%62 088
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.3.97%24 655
GENMAB A/S32.91%18 737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group