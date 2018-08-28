Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will be presenting at the 2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 6th, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time at The Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA.



A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Kiniksa’s website for 14 days following the conference.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa has a pipeline of product candidates across various stages of development, currently focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com .

Every Second Counts!™

Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact

Mark Ragosa

(781) 430-8289

mragosa@kiniksa.com





