KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (KNSA)

KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (KNSA)
My previous session
News 
News

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

08/28/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will be presenting at the 2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 6th, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time at The Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Kiniksa’s website for 14 days following the conference.

About Kiniksa
Kiniksa is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa has a pipeline of product candidates across various stages of development, currently focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact
Mark Ragosa
(781) 430-8289
mragosa@kiniksa.com



© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -105 M
Net income 2018 -102 M
Finance 2018 279 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 843 M
Managers
NameTitle
Sanj K. Patel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Frank Mahoney President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Heberlig Chief Financial Officer
John F. Paolini Chief Medical Officer
Martina Struck Vice President-Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD0.00%843
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.30%364 721
PFIZER17.06%248 553
NOVARTIS-0.05%213 828
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.70%212 349
MERCK AND COMPANY22.69%183 614
