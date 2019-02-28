Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 13th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time at The Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.



A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Kiniksa’s website for 14 days following the conference.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa has a pipeline of product candidates across various stages of development, focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com .