Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd    KNSA   BMG5269C1010

KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

(KNSA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 07:32am EST

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 13th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time at The Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Kiniksa’s website for 14 days following the conference.

About Kiniksa
Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa has a pipeline of product candidates across various stages of development, focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

Every Second Counts!™

Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact
Mark Ragosa
(781) 430-8289
mragosa@kiniksa.com
 

 

 

 

KINIKSA _2c_final - Copy.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LT
07:32aKiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healt..
GL
02/26Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conferen..
GL
01/31Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering
GL
01/03Kiniksa Announces Active U.S. Investigational New Drug Application for Mavril..
GL
2018Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conf..
GL
2018Kiniksa Announces Rilonacept Interim Phase 2 Clinical Data and Initiates Pivo..
GL
2018Kiniksa Presents KPL-716 Clinical Data at the 27th European Academy of Dermat..
GL
2018Kiniksa to Present Late-Breaking KPL-716 Clinical Data at the 27th European A..
GL
2018Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Confere..
GL
2018Kiniksa Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Pipeline Progress
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -96,1 M
Net income 2018 -95,9 M
Finance 2018 220 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 998 M
Chart KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 35,3 $
Spread / Average Target 92%
Managers
NameTitle
Sanj K. Patel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Frank Mahoney President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Heberlig Chief Financial Officer
John F. Paolini Chief Medical Officer
Martina Struck Vice President-Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD-34.39%998
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.47%361 841
PFIZER-1.44%248 994
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.14.26%240 246
NOVARTIS8.76%233 220
MERCK AND COMPANY5.51%209 642
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.