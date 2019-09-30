Log in
Increased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik
GL
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Increased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik

09/30/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that as of 30 September 2019 the total number of shares in the company amounts to 276,923,634, and the total number of votes in the company amounts to 580,722,522.

The adjustment is due to the new issue of 697,560 reclassifiable, sub-ordinated, incentive shares (the “incentive shares”), divided into four classes, to the participants in Kinnevik’s long-term share incentive plan resolved on by the Annual General Meeting in May 2019, and the redemption of 27,845 incentive shares held by former participants in Kinnevik’s long-term share incentive plan resolved on by the Annual General Meeting in May 2018, being registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) during September 2019.

As of 30 September 2019, the total number of shares in Kinnevik are divided into two classes of ordinary shares and eight classes of incentive shares as follows:

  • 33,755,432 ordinary shares of class A with ten votes each and 241,911,206 ordinary shares of class B with one vote each (of which Kinnevik holds 536,469 ordinary class B shares in treasury, which therefore cannot be represented at shareholders’ meetings), and
  • 43,734 incentive shares of class D 2018, 103,722 incentive shares of class E 2018, 103,722 incentive shares of class F 2018, 308,258 incentive shares of class G 2018, 41,475 incentive shares of class D 2019, 116,625 incentive shares of class E 2019, 116,625 incentive shares of class F 2019, and 422,835 incentive shares of class G 2019, with one vote each.

This information is of such character, which Kinnevik AB (publ) shall disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on 30 September 2019.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

KINNEVIK21.01%7 308
INVESTOR AB26.33%37 020
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-8.17%33 992
HAL TRUST1.65%12 363
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%8 571
LIFCO AB (PUBL)40.09%4 293
