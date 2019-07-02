Log in
Kinnevik:Conference call to present second quarter results 2019

0
07/02/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") will publish financial results for the second quarter 2019 on Friday 19 July 2019 at around 08.00 CEST. A conference call will be held on the same day at 10.00 CEST to present the results.

The presentation will be held in English and also be made available via audiocast on Kinnevik’s website, www.kinnevik.com

Link to the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/wyhqdzwo

Those who wish to participate in the conference call are welcome to dial-in on the below numbers. To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in and register your attendance a few minutes before the conference call begins.

Dial-in numbers:
UK: +44 3333000804
SE: +46 856642651
US: +1 6319131422

Confirmation code: 73808843#

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 1 354 M
EBIT 2019 3 759 M
Net income 2019 2 075 M
Debt 2019 4 278 M
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 32,3x
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales2019 52,9x
EV / Sales2020 72,7x
Capitalization 67 303 M
