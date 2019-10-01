Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Kinnevik    KINV B   SE0008373906

KINNEVIK

(KINV B)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 09/30 11:29:35 am
258.9 SEK   +0.12%
02:01aKinnevik appoints Erika Söderberg Johnson as Chief Financial Officer
GL
09/30Increased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik
GL
09/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kinnevik appoints Erika Söderberg Johnson as Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Kinnevik AB (publ) (“Kinnevik”), today announced that it has appointed Erika Söderberg Johnson as Chief Financial Officer. Erika Söderberg Johnson joins Kinnevik from Biotage where she has been CFO since 2012 and she will take up her position at the latest on 6 April 2020. 

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik, commented, “I am very pleased to welcome Erika to Kinnevik. She brings a wealth of experience including working as a CFO in fast growing listed medtech businesses, board work in Saab and Qliro Group and deep understanding of corporate finance from her early career in investment banking. I am confident that she will be a great addition to Kinnevik’s management team and add valuable insights to our portfolio companies.“

Prior to joining Biotage, Erika Söderberg Johnson was Chief Financial Officer at Karo Bio (2007-2011), Affibody (2005-2007) and Global Genomics (2002-2005) and she has been a board member of Sectra AB and MedCap AB. Erika Söderberg Johnson also worked ten years in Investment Banking and Corporate Finance at SEB Enskilda. She is a board member of publicly listed companies Saab AB (since 2017) and Qliro Group AB (since 2017). Erika Söderberg Johnson was born in 1970 and has a M.Sc. BA from Stockholm School of Economics.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINNEVIK
02:01aKinnevik appoints Erika Söderberg Johnson as Chief Financial Officer
GL
09/30Increased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik
GL
09/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/17Kinnevik proposes to distribute its entire Millicom shareholding to its share..
GL
09/16KINNEVIK : completes accelerated bookbuild of shares in Zalando
PU
09/16KINNEVIK : Results of the accelerated bookbuild of shares in Zalando
GL
09/16KINNEVIK : launches accelerated bookbuild of shares in Zalando
PU
09/16KINNEVIK : Launch of accelerated bookbuild of shares in Zalando
GL
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 1 354 M
EBIT 2019 3 759 M
Net income 2019 2 691 M
Debt 2019 4 256 M
Yield 2019 3,24%
P/E ratio 2019 26,6x
P/E ratio 2020 30,6x
EV / Sales2019 56,2x
EV / Sales2020 78,0x
Capitalization 71 775 M
Chart KINNEVIK
Duration : Period :
Kinnevik Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINNEVIK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 271,29  SEK
Last Close Price 258,90  SEK
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Georgi Martin Ganev Chief Executive Officer
Amelia Chilcott Fawcett Chairman
Per Martin Joakim Andersson Chief Financial Officer
Magnus Jakobson Finance Director
Wilhelm Klingspor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINNEVIK21.15%7 304
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.04%33 992
HAL TRUST1.80%12 363
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%8 571
LIFCO AB (PUBL)41.37%4 293
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG28.03%1 628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group