Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Kinnevik    KINV B   SE0008373906

KINNEVIK

(KINV B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kinnevik : publishes Annual Report for 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 04:01am EDT

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today published its Annual Report for the fiscal year 2018 on its website www.kinnevik.com. The report will be sent by post to shareholders upon request.

If you would like to order a copy of the report, please send an e-mail with your name and address to info@kinnevik.com.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

 

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kinnevik via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINNEVIK
04:01aKINNEVIK : publishes Annual Report for 2018
GL
02/14KINNEVIK : Year-End Release 2018
GL
02/14KINNEVIK : commits to invest SEK 0.9bn in MatHem and becomes lead shareholder wi..
GL
02/11KINNEVIK AB : annual earnings release
01/31KINNEVIK : Conference call to present fourth quarter and full-year results 2018
GL
01/18KINNEVIK : Cristina Stenbeck, Erik Mitteregger and Mario Queiroz will not stand ..
GL
01/15EUROPE : European shares edge up, helped by China stimulus hopes
RE
01/15EUROPE : China stimulus boosts European shares, autos rally but Italian banks wi..
RE
01/14Liberty Latin America in bid to acquire Millicom
RE
01/14Liberty Latin America in bid to acquire Millicom
RE
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 2 435 M
EBIT 2019 2 552 M
Net income 2019 2 474 M
Debt 2019 1 704 M
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 30,33
P/E ratio 2020 28,75
EV / Sales 2019 27,8x
EV / Sales 2020 23,5x
Capitalization 65 891 M
Chart KINNEVIK
Duration : Period :
Kinnevik Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINNEVIK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 254  SEK
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Georgi Martin Ganev Chief Executive Officer
Amelia Chilcott Fawcett Chairman
Per Martin Joakim Andersson Chief Financial Officer
Magnus Jakobson Director-Finance
Wilhelm Klingspor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINNEVIK11.56%7 096
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD9.63%40 332
INVESTOR AB11.48%34 441
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%7 446
REMGRO LIMITED-4.02%6 766
BB BIOTECH AG16.01%3 765
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.