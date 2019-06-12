Kinnevik withdraws its current offering of shares in Millicom

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES

Kinnevik AB (publ) (“Kinnevik”) today announced that, due to unfavorable market conditions, it is withdrawing its public offering of 11.0 million shares in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”).

On 3 June 2019, Kinnevik announced its intention to divest its shareholding in Millicom through a public offering of 11.0 million shares in Millicom and a subsequent distribution of Kinnevik’s remaining shareholding to Kinnevik’s shareholders. However, it has become clear that unfavorable market conditions mean that the envisioned two-step divestment cannot be concluded in its current form and on terms which Kinnevik finds sufficiently attractive for its shareholders. Kinnevik has resolved, therefore, to withdraw the offering, and consequentially Kinnevik’s announced amendment of its shareholder remuneration policy is revoked.

Kinnevik remains firmly committed to continuing to strengthen its financial position and evolve its portfolio towards a higher proportion of growth companies, including through maximizing returns from a successful and long-standing investment such as Millicom. Kinnevik’s firm ambition is to be the “go-to” public investment company for investors around the globe seeking exposure to the best and most ambitious entrepreneurs building leading digital businesses in Europe, the Nordics and the U.S.

