Management changes in Kinnevik

06/17/2019 | 02:46am EDT

Kinnevik AB (“Kinnevik”) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Joakim Andersson will leave Kinnevik after 18 successful years within the company and that  Investment Director and Sector Head TMT Lars-Åke Norling will leave Kinnevik to take up the role as CEO of Nordnet. Lars-Åke Norling will remain a senior advisor to Kinnevik.

Joakim Andersson has been instrumental in the phase that Kinnevik has gone through in the past decennium but with Kinnevik’s increased focus on its growth investment activities, we have agreed that this is the right time for him to leave the company. Joakim Andersson will remain in his role until 31 December 2019 or until a new Chief Financial Officer is in place. Lars-Åke Norling will take up the position as CEO of Nordnet, a Nordic digital bank for savings and investments, on 1 September. Lars-Åke Norling will remain in the boards of Tele2 and Millicom and will retain a role as TMT advisor to Kinnevik.

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik commented:

“Joakim Andersson leaves Kinnevik after an 18 year successful career in the Group, starting at Banque Invik in 2001. He has been Chief Financial Officer since 2015 and he served as interim CEO during 2017. Joakim has played an important role to refine our active ownership model and he made a great contribution during his year as interim CEO. Joakim has been an excellent support to me and the full management team during my first year as CEO, and I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Georgi Ganev continued:

“During his time at Kinnevik, Lars-Åke Norling has been instrumental in driving the strategic development in our TMT assets during an important time. I want to congratulate Lars-Åke on his new, exciting operational role, and I glad that we can continue to work with him as an advisor and board member in our TMT assets.”

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
