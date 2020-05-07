Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

Log in
05/07/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

TORONTO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 6, 2020.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 11, 2020 were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below). The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of a new director, Mr. Glenn A. Ives (biography is below).

The appointment brings membership on the Kinross board of directors to ten, following the appointment of Elizabeth D. McGregor, announced in November 2019.

Board of Directors voting results

NomineeVotes for% forVotes withheld% withheld
Ian Atkinson815,205,68997.2722,917,5762.73
John A. Brough814,475,30097.1823,647,9652.82
Kerry D. Dyte836,470,24399.801,653,0220.20
Glenn A. Ives836,441,87299.801,681,3930.20
Ave G. Lethbridge831,890,45399.266,232,8120.74
Elizabeth D. McGregor836,391,53399.791,731,7320.21
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer742,075,82688.5496,047,43911.46
Kelly J. Osborne832,756,76999.365,366,4960.64
J. Paul Rollinson836,435,40699.801,687,8590.20
David A. Scott832,679,59199.355,443,6740.65
     

Glenn A. Ives

Mr. Ives is an audit specialist in the mining and financial sectors and held various leadership positions with Deloitte Canada during his tenure from 1999 to 2020. He served as Deloitte’s mining leader for North and South America from 2007 to March 2020, and was Executive Chair from 2010 to 2018. He served as an Audit Partner from 1999 to 2010. Prior to joining Deloitte, Mr. Ives held progressively senior leadership roles in the mining industry, including CFO and Director of Vengold Inc. from 1993 to 1999, and Director and Vice-President of Finance for TVX Gold Inc. from 1988 to 1999. Mr. Ives is currently the Chair of University of Waterloo’s School of Accounting and Finance Advisory Board and a director of the St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation (Vancouver) and the Canadian Nature Museum Foundation. Mr. Ives holds a Bachelor of Mathematics (Honours) from the University of Waterloo and is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants and a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and Ontario.

Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:

Appointment of auditors

Votes for% forVotes withheld% withheld
902,687,04199.276,637,9090.73
    

Reduction to the Stated Capital of the Company

Votes for% forVotes against% withheld
901,472,34299.147,852,6080.86
    

“Say on Pay” advisory resolution

Votes for% forVotes against% withheld
776,959,41792.7061,163,8487.30
    

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, Mauritania, and Russia. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Tom Elliott
Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
phone: 416-365-3390
tom.elliott@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
