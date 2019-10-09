Log in
Kinross to announce Q3 financial results on November 6, 2019

10/09/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) plans to release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after market close. On Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – (877) 201-0168; Conference ID: 9089414
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (647) 788-4901; Conference ID: 9089414

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – (800) 585-8367; Conference ID: 9089414
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (416) 621-4642; Conference ID: 9089414

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, Mauritania, and Russia. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Tom Elliott
Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
phone: 416-365-3390
tom.elliott@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 413 M
EBIT 2019 522 M
Net income 2019 342 M
Debt 2019 1 319 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,18x
EV / Sales2020 2,06x
Capitalization 6 126 M
Chart KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kinross Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,82  $
Last Close Price 4,89  $
Spread / Highest target 42,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathon Paul Rollinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Chairman
Andrea S. Freeborough Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory Chief Technical Officer & Executive Vice President
John A. Brough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION45.68%6 127
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION27.46%32 102
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION12.32%31 901
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED64.91%18 550
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 669
SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD55.92%13 520
