Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.    KNSL

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

(KNSL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AM Best : Upgrades Credit Ratings of Kinsale Insurance Company and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 09:31am EDT

AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” from “a-” of Kinsale Insurance Company (Kinsale) (Little Rock, AR). Concurrently, AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term ICR to “bbb” from “bbb-” of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Kinsale Capital) (headquartered in Richmond, VA) [NASDAQ: KNSL]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive.

The ratings reflect Kinsale’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings upgrade reflects AM Best’s assessment of the company’s operating performance at strong. Operating performance trends compare favorably to the industry and surplus line peers with remarkable consistency. Efficiency in underwriting performance is credited to proven underwriting fundamentals, seasoned leadership, and an ERM program aligned to the risks that distinguish the surplus lines market. Kinsale’s results are supported in part by an advantage in underwriting expenses. Risk-adjusted capital is maintained through management’s pro-active monitoring of the company’s risk profile.

The ratings may be considered for positive movement with expanded depth and breadth of risk-adjusted capital measurements. Negative rating action could occur if deterioration in operating performance brings results in line with industry or surplus lines composite trends.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC
09:31aAM BEST : Upgrades Credit Ratings of Kinsale Insurance Company and Kinsale Capit..
BU
06/09KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
05/29KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
05/21Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration
GL
05/07Kinsale Announces Virtual-Only Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
GL
04/30KINSALE CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
04/30KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
04/30Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Reports 2020 First Quarter Results
GL
04/13Kinsale Capital Group Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and ..
GL
03/24Jamie Secor to Lead Kinsale's Commercial Property Division
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 397 M - -
Net income 2020 58,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 57,4x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 3 519 M 3 519 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,87x
Nbr of Employees 275
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 131,67 $
Last Close Price 158,12 $
Spread / Highest target -11,5%
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Kehoe President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Robert Lippincott Chairman
Brian D. Haney Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bryan P. Petrucelli Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Diane D. Schnupp Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.55.54%3 519
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-16.80%33 128
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-9.31%32 034
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-11.66%30 588
SAMPO OYJ-18.76%19 915
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-8.61%17 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group