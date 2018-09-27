Kintetsu World Express : Unified Transport Documents - Original Bills of Lading & Sea Waybills

2018/09/27

Kintetsu World Express, Inc. ('KWE') is forging further ahead with its collaboration and integration with APL Logistics Ltd ('APLL') to drive efficiencies as a unified corporate group, with the adoption of a unified set of Transport Documents ('Unified Transport Documents') by both companies.

To symbolize the integration between KWE and APLL, the Unified Transport Documents will bear the logo and trading name of APLL, with the heading: 'KINTETSU WORLD EXPRESS, INC. D/B/A/* APL LOGISTICS'.

*D/B/A = doing business as

Commencing date;

To USA, Canada : In gate at Origin CY or CFS from 1st of October, 2018

To Other destinations : Vessel sailing date after 1st of October, 2018

Exception : From US ports

This adoption of a set of Unified Transport Documents by KWE and APLL is part of a series of collaborative efforts which include the integration of KWE's and APLL's sea freight procurement operations through a Group Procurement Centre, as well as the optimization of operating and IT platforms.

Our customers remain our utmost priority, and we will continue to leverage on our collective strength, capabilities, and expertise to help you succeed in your markets. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact your local sales office or account manager.

Image from new waybill:

