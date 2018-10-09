Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Kion Group    KGX   DE000KGX8881

KION GROUP (KGX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

KION GROUP AG: Michael Macht joins the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 10:20am EDT

DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
KION GROUP AG: Michael Macht joins the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG (news with additional features)

09.10.2018 / 16:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Michael Macht joins the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG

- Tan Xuguang, Chairman of Weichai Power, stepped down


Frankfurt, October 9, 2018 - Michael Macht (58) has been appointed to the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG effective today. He succeeds Tan Xuguang, Chairman of Weichai Power, who stepped down on September 30, 2018.

From 2010 to 2014, mechanical engineer Michael Macht was the Executive Board member responsible for production at Volkswagen AG and from 1998 to 2010 served on the Executive Board at Porsche AG, latterly as the company's Chief Executive Officer. In June 2018, Macht became a non-executive member of Weichai Power's Board of Directors.

John Feldmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG: "I am delighted that, in Michael Macht, we have found a proven production specialist for our Supervisory Board. His dependable relationship with our Company's anchor investor will help him to build on the great contributions by Mr. Tan. Mr. Tan has demonstrated enormous personal commitment and foresight in helping to drive forward the KION Group over recent years and we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for this."


The Company

The KION Group is a global leader in industrial trucks, related services and supply chain solutions. Across more than 100 countries worldwide, the KION Group designs, builds and supports logistics solutions that optimize material and information flow within factories, warehouses and distribution centers. The Group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe, the second-largest producer of forklifts globally and a leading provider of warehouse automation.

The KION Group's world-renowned brands are clear industry leaders. Dematic, the newest addition to the KION Group, is a global leader in automated material handling, providing a comprehensive range of intelligent supply chain and automation solutions. The Linde and STILL brands serve the premium industrial truck segment. Baoli focuses on industrial trucks in the economy segment. Among KION's regional industrial truck brand companies, Fenwick is the largest supplier of material handling products in France, while OM STILL is a market leader in Italy, and OM Voltas is a leading provider of industrial trucks in India.

With an installed base of more than 1.3 million industrial trucks and over 6,000 installed systems, the KION Group's customer base includes companies in all industries and of all sizes on six continents. The Group has more than 32,000 employees and generated revenue of around EUR7.6 billion in 2017.


Disclaimer

This document and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.


Further information for the media

Henrik Hannemann
Senior Director Media Relations & External Communications
Tel: +49 (0)69.2 01 10-77 52
Mobile +49 (0)151 15 88 90 36
henrik.hannemann@kiongroup.com

Further information for investors

Dr Karoline Jung-Senssfelder
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and M&A
Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 450
karoline.jung-senssfelder@kiongroup.com


 

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MIJUCPGHYO
Document title: Press Release_KION_Macht_Supervisory Board_pdf

09.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 20110-0
E-mail: info@kiongroup.com
Internet: www.kiongroup.com
ISIN: DE000KGX8881
WKN: KGX888
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

731741  09.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=731741&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KION GROUP
10:23aKION GROUP AG : Michael Macht joins the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG
PU
10:20aKION GROUP AG : Michael Macht joins the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG
EQ
10/04KION GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
PU
10/04KION GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
10/02KION GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
10/01KION GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
PU
10/01KION GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
09/28KION GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/26KION GROUP AG : CTO Eike Böhm to serve a further term on the Executive Board of ..
PU
09/26KION GROUP AG : CTO Eike Böhm to serve a further term on the Executive Board of ..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/26KION GROUP AG ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/06KION (KIGRY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 981 M
EBIT 2018 766 M
Net income 2018 388 M
Debt 2018 2 408 M
Yield 2018 2,29%
P/E ratio 2018 14,94
P/E ratio 2019 12,02
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capitalization 5 789 M
Chart KION GROUP
Duration : Period :
Kion Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KION GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 71,6 €
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Riske Chief Executive Officer
John Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Groth Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Eike Boehm Chief Technology Officer
Alexander Dibelius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KION GROUP-31.90%6 656
KOMATSU LTD-18.07%29 219
PACCAR-4.15%23 883
KUBOTA CORP-13.54%21 456
CNH INDUSTRIAL-9.53%15 887
ALSTOM12.99%10 026
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.