KION GROUP AG: Michael Macht joins the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG

Michael Macht joins the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG

 Tan Xuguang, Chairman of Weichai Power, stepped down

Frankfurt, October 9, 2018 - Michael Macht (58) has been appointed to the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG effective today. He succeeds Tan Xuguang, Chairman of Weichai Power, who stepped down on September 30, 2018.

From 2010 to 2014, mechanical engineer Michael Macht was the Executive Board member responsible for production at Volkswagen AG and from 1998 to 2010 served on the Executive Board at Porsche AG, latterly as the company's Chief Executive Officer. In June 2018, Macht became a non-executive member of Weichai Power's Board of Directors.

John Feldmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG: "I am delighted that, in Michael Macht, we have found a proven production specialist for our Supervisory Board. His dependable relationship with our Company's anchor investor will help him to build on the great contributions by Mr. Tan. Mr. Tan has demonstrated enormous personal commitment and foresight in helping to drive forward the KION Group over recent years and we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for this."

The KION Group is a global leader in industrial trucks, related services and supply chain solutions. Across more than 100 countries worldwide, the KION Group designs, builds and supports logistics solutions that optimize material and information flow within factories, warehouses and distribution centers. The Group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe, the second-largest producer of forklifts globally and a leading provider of warehouse automation.

The KION Group's world-renowned brands are clear industry leaders. Dematic, the newest addition to the KION Group, is a global leader in automated material handling, providing a comprehensive range of intelligent supply chain and automation solutions. The Linde and STILL brands serve the premium industrial truck segment. Baoli focuses on industrial trucks in the economy segment. Among KION's regional industrial truck brand companies, Fenwick is the largest supplier of material handling

products in France, while OM STILL is a market leader in Italy, and OM Voltas is a leading provider of industrial trucks in India.

With an installed base of more than 1.3 million industrial trucks and over 6,000 installed systems, the KION Group's customer base includes companies in all industries and of all sizes on six continents. The Group has more than 32,000 employees and generated revenue of around €7.6 billion in 2017.

