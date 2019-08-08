Log in
KION GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/08/2019


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.08.2019 / 09:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Anke
Last name(s): Groth

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KION GROUP AG

b) LEI
5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
44.57 EUR 490.27 EUR
44.65 EUR 16297.25 EUR
44.63 EUR 10711.20 EUR
44.61 EUR 16148.82 EUR
44.62 EUR 19008.12 EUR
44.64 EUR 20802.24 EUR
44.59 EUR 15428.14 EUR
44.60 EUR 10837.80 EUR
44.58 EUR 11323.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
44.6175 EUR 121047.16 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


08.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53063  08.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
