KION GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.08.2019 / 09:59

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Anke Last name(s): Groth

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KION GROUP AG

b) LEI

5299005KY91C4C6U9H17

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 44.57 EUR 490.27 EUR 44.65 EUR 16297.25 EUR 44.63 EUR 10711.20 EUR 44.61 EUR 16148.82 EUR 44.62 EUR 19008.12 EUR 44.64 EUR 20802.24 EUR 44.59 EUR 15428.14 EUR 44.60 EUR 10837.80 EUR 44.58 EUR 11323.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 44.6175 EUR 121047.16 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETA

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

08.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

