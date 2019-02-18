Log in
KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/18/2019 | 04:15am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.02.2019 / 10:12
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2019 German: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/main/investor_relations/financial_reports/financial_reports.jsp English: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/main/investor_relations/financial_reports/financial_reports.jsp


18.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

776883  18.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776883&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
