KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
02/18/2019 | 04:15am EST
18.02.2019 / 10:12
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be
disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2019
German: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/main/investor_relations/financial_reports/financial_reports.jsp
English: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/main/investor_relations/financial_reports/financial_reports.jsp
