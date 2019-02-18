DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



18.02.2019 / 10:12

KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2019 German: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/main/investor_relations/financial_reports/financial_reports.jsp English: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/main/investor_relations/financial_reports/financial_reports.jsp

