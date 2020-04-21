Log in
KION GROUP

(KGX)
KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/21/2020 | 04:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21.04.2020 / 10:05
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2020
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/Ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2020
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/

21.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1026007  21.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1026007&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
