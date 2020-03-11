Log in
KION GROUP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/11/2020 | 06:50am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: KION GROUP AG
KION GROUP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.03.2020 / 11:47
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: KION GROUP AG
Street: Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
Postal code: 60549
City: Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005KY91C4C6U9H17

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 March 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.99 % 0.00 % 4.99 % 118,090,000
Previous notification 5.09 % 0.00 % 5.09 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KGX8881 0 5,895,795 0.00 % 4.99 %
Total 5,895,795 4.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
10 March 2020


11.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

994563  11.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=994563&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 891 M
EBIT 2020 769 M
Net income 2020 434 M
Debt 2020 2 233 M
Yield 2020 2,92%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
EV / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 5 247 M
Chart KION GROUP
Duration : Period :
Kion Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KION GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 61,72  €
Last Close Price 44,48  €
Spread / Highest target 86,6%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Riske Chief Executive Officer
Michael Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Groth Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Eike Boehm Chief Technology Officer
Alexander Dibelius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KION GROUP-27.75%5 942
PACCAR, INC.-23.00%22 394
KOMATSU LTD.0.56%17 261
KUBOTA CORPORATION2.82%15 614
KNORR-BREMSE-14.80%14 115
EPIROC AB-12.99%12 425
