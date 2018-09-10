KION GROUP AG: Release of a capital market information

Subject: KION GROUP AG: Disclosure of information relating to a buy-back
|
|
|
|programme pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated
|
|Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information on issuer and content:
|
|
|Name:
|KION GROUP AG
|Address:
|Thea-Rasche-Straße 8, 60549 Frankfurt
|Content of the publication:
|KION GROUP AG / Buy-back programme
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052
Information relating to a buy-back programme
On 27 August 2018, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG (the 'Company')
with corporate seat in Frankfurt am Main (ISIN DE000KGX8881) resolved to
exercise in part the authorization granted by the general meeting of the
Company on 12 May 2016 pursuant to Sec. 71 (1) No. (8) of the German Stock
Corporation Act to acquire own shares. The approval of the Supervisory
Board is not required. The acquisition will be effected by the Company.
I. Purpose of the programme
The acquired own shares will be offered to persons employed by the Company
or certain affiliated companies for acquisition in the context of an
employee participation programme this year or of a future employee
participation programme. Therefore, the sole purpose of the buy-back
programme is to meet obligations within the meaning of Article 5 (2) lit.
(c) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.
II. Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the programme
As maximum total purchase price for the acquisition of shares in the
Company (excluding incidental acquisition costs), the Executive Board
allocated an amount of EUR 4,752,000.00 to the programme.
The equivalent value per share that is paid (without incidental acquisition
costs) may not exceed the mean value of the closing prices for Company
shares of the same type in the Xetra trading system (or a comparable
successor system) on the last five trading days of the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange prior to assuming the obligation to acquire, by more than 10% and
not fall below it by more than 20%.
When executing transactions under the buy-back programme, in accordance
with Art. 3 (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8
March 2016, shares may not be purchased at a price higher than the higher
of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current
independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried
out.
III. Maximum number of shares to be acquired
A total of up to 66,000 shares without par value in the Company shall be
acquired. These shares represent approximately 0.056 % of the nominal share
capital of the Company.
IV. Duration of the programme
The buy-back programme shall be effected during the period from 10
September 2018 to, at the latest, 27 September 2018. The buy-back programme
may, as far as legally permitted, be suspended and resumed at any time.
V. Further Details
The buy-back programme will be carried out by Commerzbank (the 'Bank')
which will, within the aforementioned time period, make its decisions
regarding the exact timing of the purchase of shares in the Company
independently from, and without influence by, the Company. The Bank will
also undertake vis-à-vis the Company to comply with the conditions for
trading pursuant to Art. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back programme will be
publicly disclosed in an adequate manner in accordance with Art. 2 (3)
Sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 no later than by the end of the seventh daily
market session following the date of execution of such transactions.
The Company will also post the transactions disclosed on its website
(www.kiongroup.com) in the section 'Investor Relations' in accordance with
Art. 2 (3) Sentence 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of
8 March 2016 and will keep that information available to the public for at
least a 5-year period from the date of adequate public disclosure.
Frankfurt am Main, 10 September 2018
KION GROUP AG
The Executive Board
10.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de