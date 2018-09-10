KION GROUP AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KION GROUP AG / Buy-back programme

KION GROUP AG / Buy-back programme



10.09.2018 / 09:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Subject: KION GROUP AG: Disclosure of information relating to a buy-back

programme pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: KION GROUP AG Address: Thea-Rasche-Straße 8, 60549 Frankfurt Content of the publication: KION GROUP AG / Buy-back programme

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information relating to a buy-back programme

On 27 August 2018, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG (the 'Company') with corporate seat in Frankfurt am Main (ISIN DE000KGX8881) resolved to exercise in part the authorization granted by the general meeting of the Company on 12 May 2016 pursuant to Sec. 71 (1) No. (8) of the German Stock Corporation Act to acquire own shares. The approval of the Supervisory Board is not required. The acquisition will be effected by the Company.

I. Purpose of the programme

The acquired own shares will be offered to persons employed by the Company or certain affiliated companies for acquisition in the context of an employee participation programme this year or of a future employee participation programme. Therefore, the sole purpose of the buy-back programme is to meet obligations within the meaning of Article 5 (2) lit. (c) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

II. Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the programme

As maximum total purchase price for the acquisition of shares in the Company (excluding incidental acquisition costs), the Executive Board allocated an amount of EUR 4,752,000.00 to the programme.

The equivalent value per share that is paid (without incidental acquisition costs) may not exceed the mean value of the closing prices for Company shares of the same type in the Xetra trading system (or a comparable successor system) on the last five trading days of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange prior to assuming the obligation to acquire, by more than 10% and not fall below it by more than 20%.

When executing transactions under the buy-back programme, in accordance with Art. 3 (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, shares may not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

III. Maximum number of shares to be acquired

A total of up to 66,000 shares without par value in the Company shall be acquired. These shares represent approximately 0.056 % of the nominal share capital of the Company.

IV. Duration of the programme

The buy-back programme shall be effected during the period from 10 September 2018 to, at the latest, 27 September 2018. The buy-back programme may, as far as legally permitted, be suspended and resumed at any time.

V. Further Details

The buy-back programme will be carried out by Commerzbank (the 'Bank') which will, within the aforementioned time period, make its decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchase of shares in the Company independently from, and without influence by, the Company. The Bank will also undertake vis-à-vis the Company to comply with the conditions for trading pursuant to Art. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back programme will be publicly disclosed in an adequate manner in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution of such transactions.

The Company will also post the transactions disclosed on its website (www.kiongroup.com) in the section 'Investor Relations' in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Sentence 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 and will keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of adequate public disclosure.

Frankfurt am Main, 10 September 2018

KION GROUP AG

The Executive Board