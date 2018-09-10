Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Kion Group    KGX   DE000KGX8881

KION GROUP (KGX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

KION GROUP AG: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 09:50am CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KION GROUP AG / Buy-back programme
KION GROUP AG: Release of a capital market information

10.09.2018 / 09:45
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Subject: KION GROUP AG: Disclosure of information relating to a buy-back

programme pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: KION GROUP AG
Address: Thea-Rasche-Straße 8, 60549 Frankfurt
Content of the publication: KION GROUP AG / Buy-back programme

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information relating to a buy-back programme

On 27 August 2018, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG (the 'Company') with corporate seat in Frankfurt am Main (ISIN DE000KGX8881) resolved to exercise in part the authorization granted by the general meeting of the Company on 12 May 2016 pursuant to Sec. 71 (1) No. (8) of the German Stock Corporation Act to acquire own shares. The approval of the Supervisory Board is not required. The acquisition will be effected by the Company.

I. Purpose of the programme

The acquired own shares will be offered to persons employed by the Company or certain affiliated companies for acquisition in the context of an employee participation programme this year or of a future employee participation programme. Therefore, the sole purpose of the buy-back programme is to meet obligations within the meaning of Article 5 (2) lit. (c) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

II. Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the programme

As maximum total purchase price for the acquisition of shares in the Company (excluding incidental acquisition costs), the Executive Board allocated an amount of EUR 4,752,000.00 to the programme.

The equivalent value per share that is paid (without incidental acquisition costs) may not exceed the mean value of the closing prices for Company shares of the same type in the Xetra trading system (or a comparable successor system) on the last five trading days of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange prior to assuming the obligation to acquire, by more than 10% and not fall below it by more than 20%.

When executing transactions under the buy-back programme, in accordance with Art. 3 (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, shares may not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

III. Maximum number of shares to be acquired

A total of up to 66,000 shares without par value in the Company shall be acquired. These shares represent approximately 0.056 % of the nominal share capital of the Company.

IV. Duration of the programme

The buy-back programme shall be effected during the period from 10 September 2018 to, at the latest, 27 September 2018. The buy-back programme may, as far as legally permitted, be suspended and resumed at any time.

V. Further Details

The buy-back programme will be carried out by Commerzbank (the 'Bank') which will, within the aforementioned time period, make its decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchase of shares in the Company independently from, and without influence by, the Company. The Bank will also undertake vis-à-vis the Company to comply with the conditions for trading pursuant to Art. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back programme will be publicly disclosed in an adequate manner in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution of such transactions.

The Company will also post the transactions disclosed on its website (www.kiongroup.com) in the section 'Investor Relations' in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Sentence 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 and will keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of adequate public disclosure.

Frankfurt am Main, 10 September 2018

KION GROUP AG

The Executive Board


10.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

721875  10.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=721875&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KION GROUP
09:50aKION GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/31KION : Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Maintenance Service Agreeme..
AQ
08/27KION GROUP AG : Sabine Neuß steps down from the Management Board of Linde Materi..
PU
08/27KION GROUP AG : Sabine Neuß steps down from the Management Board of Linde Materi..
EQ
08/21Bosch takes stake in fuel-cell group Ceres Power
RE
08/01KION GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/26KION : confirms positive trend with a sharp rise in orders
EQ
07/26KION GROUP : Half-year results
CO
07/26KION GROUP : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/19KION GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/26KION GROUP AG ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/06KION (KIGRY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 981 M
EBIT 2018 766 M
Net income 2018 388 M
Debt 2018 2 408 M
Yield 2018 2,08%
P/E ratio 2018 16,46
P/E ratio 2019 13,16
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 6 379 M
Chart KION GROUP
Duration : Period :
Kion Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KION GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 71,7 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Riske Chief Executive Officer
John Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Groth Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Eike Boehm Chief Technology Officer
Alexander Dibelius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KION GROUP-24.95%7 369
KOMATSU LTD-27.61%26 289
PACCAR-2.91%24 191
KUBOTA CORP-26.35%18 611
CNH INDUSTRIAL-10.69%15 818
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC17.27%6 590
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.